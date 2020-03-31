The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has awarded a Delta County construction company a $377,712 contract to improve the agency’s Hotchkiss National Fish Hatchery.
Kissner G.C. Inc. of nearby Austin has been contracted to undertake the modification of the hatchery’s sand settlement basin. Fish and Wildlife Service spokesman Michael D’Agostino said the hatchery is redesigning the basin, originally built in the early 2000s.
“The spring that supplies water to the hatchery currently brings in sand, and this sand then gets into nursery tanks and outside raceways,” he said.
The project will reduce sand in the tanks and raceways, improving water quality and fish production, he said.
Kissner G.C. constructs buildings and does a wide range of civil construction projects, among them work on in-stream fish ladders and passages, rearing ponds, reservoirs and recreational water sports parks, according to its website.
D’Agostino said the project has been in the planning stages since before 2018. The work is scheduled to begin in June and be completed by August, with fish production continuing at the hatchery during the project. The Fish and Wildlife Service will pay for it using deferred maintenance funds.
“These hatchery facility improvements aim to bring improved recreational opportunities to the public and to benefit long-term fish production for the American people,” D’Agostino said.
The hatchery, located near Hotchkiss on the North Fork of the Gunnison River, raises rainbow trout and brown trout. The hatchery provides stocked fish to the states of Colorado and New Mexico and the Southern Ute Indian Tribe.
The Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Fish Hatchery System includes 70 hatcheries nationwide, along with seven fish technology centers and nine fish health centers. The system helps restore native aquatic populations, provide mitigation for fisheries lost due to federal water projects, supply fish for tribes and national wildlife refuges, and recover species listed for protection under the Endangered Species Act.
The Hotchkiss facility was established in 1967 as part of the Colorado River Storage Protection Act, which resulted in construction of numerous reservoir projects including the Blue Mesa, Crystal and Morrow Point projects on the Gunnison River.
Last summer, the Hotchkiss hatchery finalized a proposal that expanded recreational fishing opportunities by letting anglers get to the North Fork of the Gunnison via an identified access at the hatchery, and to bank fish along the shore bordering the hatchery. The move was part of a Trump administration initiative to provide new or expanded hunting and fishing at some national wildlife refuges and hatcheries.