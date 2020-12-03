The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has decided a grouse species that is an icon of Colorado’s high country doesn’t require Endangered Species Act protection, while environmentalists are suing the agency over its failure to prepare a recovery plan for another animal well-adapted to the state’s mountains, the Canada lynx.
The agency said Wednesday that after a review of the best available science, it has found that a listing for protection under the Endangered Species Act isn’t warranted in the case of the southern white-tailed ptarmigan.
The southern white-tailed ptarmigan subspecies is the smallest grouse in North America and lives exclusively in high-mountain habitats of Colorado and a small part of northern New Mexico, the agency says. The bird is well adapted to living year-round in the harsh alpine environment, amid willows that are its primary food source, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service. Mountain climbers and others who hike above tree line can sometimes spot the ptarmigan despite its feathery camouflage, which switches from speckle-colored in the summer to winter-white.
A species status assessment by the Fish and Wildlife Service this year found that a future change in climate “is the primary factor expected to influence future conditions” for the bird, specifically when it comes to changes in temperature and precipitation. The subspecies also is presumed to have disappeared from the Snowy Range in Wyoming and is showing some local declines in New Mexico, but according to a Federal Register notice scheduled for formal publication today, its distribution is largely unchanged from historical levels in Colorado and New Mexico.
The resiliency of populations across Colorado and other factors led the Fish and Wildlife Service to conclude the bird’s current risk of extinction is low. The bird is found in Colorado high country including the Flat Tops Wilderness, the Aspen and Telluride/Silverton areas and mountains around and north of Leadville and Breckenridge.
The agency’s finding comes after the Center for Biological Diversity in 2011 petitioned it to list the southern white-tailed ptarmigan and Mt. Rainier white-tailed ptarmigan as threatened subspecies. A separate determination is pending for the Mt. Rainier subspecies.
On the Canada lynx front, groups including the Carbondale-based Wilderness Workshop, the San Juan Citizens Alliance and Rocky Mountain Wild this week sued the Fish and Wildlife Service over its failure to prepare a plan detailing how to recover the animal and lay out metrics for determining when it is recovered.
The agency listed the Canada lynx as threatened 20 years ago, one year after Colorado Parks and Wildlife started reintroducing it to Colorado. It lives in boreal forests, preying particularly on snowshoe hare. It gets around in deep snow with the aid of large paws, just as the ptarmigan stays on top of snow thanks to heavily feathered feet.
A court previously ordered the Fish and Wildlife Service to prepare a Canada lynx recovery plan by January 2018. Before that deadline, the agency decided the lynx was recovered and no longer threatened in the contiguous United States. But the conservation groups say the agency’s delisting decision was never formalized or published as required by law. They also contend the best available science shows the animal continues to be threatened, thanks to factors including climate change, wildfires, logging, development and motorized access.
They say its habitat in the contiguous United States has declined since 2000, and that only Northwest Montana/Northeast Idaho is likely to support a resident population by 2,100. The groups say the animal’s population in Colorado was estimated at between 150-200 in 2010, and its numbers in the state have declined since then and current estimates range from 40 to 200.
CPW in 2010 declared its reintroduction effort a success. Last year, 20 years after reintroduction started, CPW said it believes the lynx’s core population in the San Juan Mountains is between 150-250, but noted it has dispersed elsewhere in the state as well. It has used habitat in the Grand Mesa area.
The Fish and Wildlife Service referred a request for comment on the suit to the Department of Justice, which couldn’t immediately be reached.