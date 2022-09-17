052021-news-ebikeblmsign-ml
A sign addressing e-bike usage on Bureau of Land Management trails is seen at the Lunch Loops trail system. Usage of e-bikes on nonmotorized trails will be the focus of this week’s Public Lands Foundation meetings in Grand Junction.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

A public-lands nonprofit that was a critic of the Bureau of Land Management’s move of its national headquarters to Grand Junction will be holding its annual meeting in the coming days in the city, but will be focusing on an issue other than the headquarters debate.

The Public Lands Foundation, which is made up of former and current BLM employees and other members of the public, will be meeting Tuesday through Friday at the DoubleTree by Hilton. That’s not far down Horizon Drive from where the Trump administration moved the national headquarters of the agency, a move later reversed by the Biden administration.