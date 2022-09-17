A sign addressing e-bike usage on Bureau of Land Management trails is seen at the Lunch Loops trail system. Usage of e-bikes on nonmotorized trails will be the focus of this week’s Public Lands Foundation meetings in Grand Junction.
A public-lands nonprofit that was a critic of the Bureau of Land Management’s move of its national headquarters to Grand Junction will be holding its annual meeting in the coming days in the city, but will be focusing on an issue other than the headquarters debate.
The Public Lands Foundation, which is made up of former and current BLM employees and other members of the public, will be meeting Tuesday through Friday at the DoubleTree by Hilton. That’s not far down Horizon Drive from where the Trump administration moved the national headquarters of the agency, a move later reversed by the Biden administration.
However, the theme of the foundation’s meeting pertains instead to the issue of managing e-bike use on nonmotorized trails.
“That’s a very interesting new management task for BLM and we have among other things a panel focused on that issue,” said foundation member Bob Moore, a former Colorado state director for the BLM.
Moore said the organization meets in a different state each year, and this year was Colorado’s turn after a few years of Zoom meetings because of the pandemic. He said it made sense to hold the event in Grand Junction given the debate over the headquarters location that the foundation was a part of.
But he added that that debate is “over and done,” with the group having gotten the result it hoped for as the headquarters was moved back to Washington, and this year’s conference will focus instead on the e-bike issue. It will include a tour Wednesday to visit the 18 Road and Lunch Loop trails in the area, where BLM officials will discuss e-bike and other trail matters.
BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning is scheduled to discuss BLM activities and priorities Thursday morning, when Steve Jozefczyk, deputy director of the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, also is slated to discuss the local economic significance of recreational trails. A panel discussion that afternoon on managing e-bike use will include BLM Grand Junction Field Office Manager Greg Wolfgang, Scott Winans with the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association and others.
Thursday’s events are open to the public, with a $30 half-day registration fee, and a $65 fee for the whole day, not including lunch, Moore said. More information on the event may be found at www.publicland.org, and people can register there or in-person.
Moore said that when the BLM’s national headquarters was moved to Grand Junction, the Public Lands Council was concerned because the agency needs to relate to other federal organizations such as the Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife Service, along with the National Association of Counties and many other entities, at the Washington, D.C. level. To do that, he said, “they have to be at the table in Washington, D.C.”
The Biden administration moved the headquarters back to the capital but is establishing a western headquarters in Grand Junction, and the BLM says it currently plans to base 56 jobs there. That’s more than the 41 that had been assigned to the headquarters when it was briefly here.