Public welcome at Audubon BioBlitz today

The public will get the chance to engage in some citizen science today when the Grand Valley Audubon Society hosts the inaugural BioBlitz nature scavenger hunt.
The event will be held at the Grand Valley Audubon Nature Preserve, at 610 Dike Road in Grand Junction, located just before the entrance to the James M. Robb Connected Lakes State Park. The purpose of the event is to collect information about the plant, animal and fungi species living within the preserve and educate the public about biodiversity.
According to the Audubon Society, a BioBlitz is a community-powered research event held to inventory as many species as possible within a specified natural area. Such events help groups like the Grand Valley Audubon Society protect at-risk species, manage resources and land use, and monitor the effect of human activity and other factors on biodiversity.
Today’s day-long event is free and family friendly, and people of all ages and abilities are welcome. An information table will be set up from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Owl expert Nic Korte will lead a bird walk from 8 to 11 a.m. and master gardener Debra Conklin will lead a plant walk from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants also can explore on their own if they’d like across the nature preserve’s 58 acres, which are open to the public.
Participants are encouraged to bring a smartphone with the iNaturalist app to help identify and inventory as many species as possible. Attendees also are encouraged to RSVP at bit.ly/gvasbioblitz2022.