The Colorado Public Utilities Commission is hosting two local community meetings this week to discuss new clean-heat requirements in the state that require natural gas utilities to trim greenhouse gas emissions, potentially including through customers switching from use of gas-fired furnaces and other devices in homes.

The PUC is hosting meetings Wednesday at the Meyer Ballroom at University Center at Colorado Mesa University, and Thursday in Montrose at the Montrose Event Center. Wednesday’s event is intended for members of communities served by Xcel Energy, and Thursday’s is for members of communities served by Black Hills Energy and Colorado Natural Gas. Both will be hosted by PUC Commissioner John Gavan, and will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.