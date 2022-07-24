The Colorado Public Utilities Commission is hosting two local community meetings this week to discuss new clean-heat requirements in the state that require natural gas utilities to trim greenhouse gas emissions, potentially including through customers switching from use of gas-fired furnaces and other devices in homes.
The PUC is hosting meetings Wednesday at the Meyer Ballroom at University Center at Colorado Mesa University, and Thursday in Montrose at the Montrose Event Center. Wednesday’s event is intended for members of communities served by Xcel Energy, and Thursday’s is for members of communities served by Black Hills Energy and Colorado Natural Gas. Both will be hosted by PUC Commissioner John Gavan, and will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A bill passed by the state legislature last year requires gas distribution utilities, which serve retail customers such as residents and local businesses, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 4% by 2025 and by 22% by 2030, from a 2015 baseline. As part of the initiative, they will have to file “Clean Heat Plans” starting next year with the PUC.
According to the PUC, these plans can include:
■ energy-efficiency programs, which could allow people to add more insulation at reduced costs;
■ use of recovered methane, such as gas captured at landfills;
■ use of green hydrogen, such as hydrogen produced through electrolysis of water using renewable electricity;
■ “beneficial electrification,” which could let people switch from a gas furnace to an electric heat pump, or from gas stoves and gas-fired water heaters to electric appliances, at a reduced cost.
Meera Fickling, senior climate policy analyst in Colorado for the Western Resource Advocates conservation group, said the PUC is working on regulations to implement the law, and is planning to soon come out with a revised proposal.
She said utilities will be able to take approaches such as reducing methane leaks and making use of renewable natural gas from sources such as landfills, dairy farms and wastewater treatment plants. But she such approaches “won’t be the workhorses” for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, when compared to measures to reduce demand for natural gas through energy-efficiency measures and switching away from natural gas uses in buildings.
Fickling said that while some U.S. cities have begun implementing electrification requirements for buildings and bans on natural gas use, and bans have been proposed in the Colorado legislature, the focus in the state right now is targeting greenhouse gas emissions, and requiring utilities to provide rebates or incentive payments to help offset the cost of installing cleaner-powered appliances.
Utilities are allowed under the new law to recover costs for clean heat plans up to a 2.5% cost cap on annual gas bills for customers.
Fickling thinks it’s important for utilities to pursue beneficial electrification because that has become so cost-effective. Modern heat pumps are several times more efficient than gas-fired furnaces, she said. These days they also can produce heat from outside air at temperatures of 13 degrees below 0 or lower, with the ability to switch to a backup heater system based on electrical resistance when needed, she said.
She cited health concerns that have been raised in connection with burning natural gas indoors, and also the fact that the electricity used to power appliances like heat pumps is becoming cleaner thanks to increased use of renewable power.
“As the electricity we consume becomes cleaner, of course, these electrical appliances become even more environmentally friendly from a climate perspective,” she said.
Gary Arnold, business manager of Denver Pipefitters Local 208, has been tracking the clean-heat initiative closely given labor agreements under which the local’s members do work such as servicing heating and cooling systems, building new construction projects and installing and maintaining gas distribution systems.
“We want to make sure it takes into account the technical realities we face with existing equipment and how things work,” he said of the clean-heat initiative.
One concern for him is the limits of air-source heat pumps in cold climates. He said when those pumps have to revert to electrical resistance heating as a backup, that’s about the most inefficient way there is to heat a space, which drives up bills. Alternatively, he said, customers face high upfront costs to get “the latest and greatest cold-climate heat pumps.”
Another issue looming in the rulemaking process involves what’s called a line extension allowance. Fickling said that allowance, currently in place, involves utilities refunding developers’ costs of installing service lines, meters, etc., with the cost ultimately borne by ratepayers.
“It’s a practice that can make sense if you’re expanding your system,” with new customers paying back into the system, she said. But she said if the plan is to reduce gas consumption, line extension allowances can raise rates for taxpayers.
While Fickling’s group supports reducing or eliminating the allowance so the cost of connecting to gas systems falls to developers, Arnold thinks that “would further complicate our challenges with affordable housing.”
Arnold said he hasn’t heard much discussion surrounding the clean-heat initiative as it pertains to potential “upstream” impacts on natural gas development, such as the drilling that takes places in western Colorado counties. He thinks there will be some kind of impact, but that it depends on how much gas producers are able to move their product to different end users.
Food will be provided at this week’s meetings, and those planning to attend are asked to register. More information on the meetings, and a link for registering, may be found at https://puc.colorado.gov/cleanheatplans.