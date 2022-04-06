An 880-acre land purchase by Colorado Parks and Wildlife has nearly doubled the size of a state wildlife area next to Rifle Gap State Park.
Parks and Wildlife said in a news release Monday that it used funds from the Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program to buy the land adjacent to West Rifle Creek State Wildlife Area, boosting the area’s size to 1,821 acres.
The wildlife area is adjacent to Rifle Gap State Park, about 10 miles north of Rifle. West Rifle Creek runs through the wildlife area, providing water and shelter for small and big game animals in the area. It also is a popular winter range destination for big game, according to Parks and Wildlife.
The Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program is an incentive-based, voluntary program that accomplishes wildlife conservation and public-access goals using conservation easements, public access easements and land purchases, according to the program’s website.
From the program’s beginning in 2006 through last year, Parks and Wildlife has used the program to invest about $180.4 million to acquire 260,000 acres of conservation easements, 125,000 acres of public access, 30,300 acres of land acquisitions and 375 miles of riverbank access, the website says.
Funding for the program comes from revenue generated by the sale of habitat stamps and hunting and fishing licenses to sportspeople, and from the Great Outdoors Colorado program and federal sources.
“Acquiring this (West Rifle Creek) property is another step of CPW’s mission to conserve wildlife and habitat while providing opportunities for outdoor recreation,” Brian Gray, the district wildlife manager in the area for Parks and Wildlife, said in the news release. “This property will provide additional habitat protection, as well as expand public access for hunting, fishing, and wildlife viewing.”
A valid hunting or fishing license or state wildlife pass is required for those 16 or older accessing the West Rifle Creek State Wildlife Area.