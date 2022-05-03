More than a quarter of the wild horses the Bureau of Land Management removed near the Utah state line south of Rangely and northwest of Grand Junction last year have died at a Cañon City holding facility after an outbreak of an equine influenza virus there, amid questions about why they hadn’t been vaccinated or fully vaccinated.
As of Monday, the BLM was reporting that 119 horses have died at the facility in the outbreak. All were horses that the BLM had rounded up and removed from the West Douglas area west of Colorado Highway 139 last year in an emergency operation.
The BLM removed 457 horses from the area, which it considers unsuitable for wild horses. It says range conditions had been made worse by drought and the Oil Springs Fire. That lightning-triggered wildfire was first reported last June 18 and burned some 12,600 acres about 20 miles south of Rangely.
The Cañon City facility is home to some 2,500 horses and is located at the state Department of Corrections East Cañon Complex, under an agreement in which prison inmates care for and train the animals.
The BLM on Thursday said that an equine influenza virus, H3N8, has been identified as the likely cause of the respiratory disease outbreak and deaths occurring at the facility.
While milder signs of influenza have been observed in some of the horses in the facility that aren’t from the West Douglas area, all the deaths have been limited to the West Douglas horses, which have been held in pens in one corner of the facility.
In a preliminary investigative report last week by Albert Kane, a U.S. Department of Agriculture veterinarian, he wrote that the underlying “reasons the West Douglas horses are so severely affected compared to other cohorts on the same premises are uncertain but could include previous exposure to smoke inhalation during the wildfire that prompted their capture and removal, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated status, exposure to extremely dusty conditions at the north edge of the (Cañon City) facility, (or) compromised immune system possibly due to a toxic plant or other exposure. No obvious weeds have been found in the alfalfa hay or growing in the pens to suggest a toxic principle may have predisposed these horses to a respiratory infection.”
Kane wrote that the West Douglas horses are either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated. He said the problem appeared to start within five to 10 days after an initial group of about 50 horses received their first vaccinations “and appeared initially to start in and be most severe in this same group of horses.”
The American Wild Horse Campaign, in a news release, questioned why the West Douglas wild horses weren’t fully vaccinated against the influenza virus despite being at the Cañon City facility for nine or 10 months.
“This is a tragedy for all involved, but especially for the treasured wild horses who just last summer were running free on our public lands and are now dead,” Scott Wilson, a Denver-based board member of the group and a wildlife photographer, said in the release.
VACCINATION POLICY
Colorado BLM spokesman Steven Hall said BLM policy is for horses to be vaccinated within 30 days of capture. He said COVID-19 complications affected the vaccination schedule for the West Douglas horses. He also said that as horses were being brought in to the facility last year, the BLM was prioritizing vaccination, gelding, freeze-branding and other processing for horses most likely to be adopted out, and not all the processing was completed for the West Douglas animals.
“Our focus was on getting Sand Wash horses prepared for adoptions,” he said.
The BLM last year rounded up 684 wild horses in the Sand Wash Basin herd management area outside Craig, citing drought and lack of forage and the need to reduce the population to a sustainable number. Sand Wash horses have been popular over the years with the public, even being given individual names, and Hall said the West Douglas ones aren’t as desirable when it comes to being adopted.
As for whether the recent vaccinations of some horses might have actually played a role in horses getting sick, Hall said the BLM isn’t sure yet.
“We don’t know a lot of the answers as to what exactly happened to the West Douglas horses,” he said.
He said the BLM hopes to have a better idea in coming weeks why the West Douglas horses were hit so hard by the recent outbreak.
The BLM has proposed rounding up 1,050 wild horses later this year in the Piceance-East Douglas wild horse herd management area east of Colorado Highway 139 and southwest of Meeker. It wants to remove 750 of them from the range and administer fertility control to another 200. Hall said he hasn’t been part of any conversations about the situation at the holding facility affecting gather plans in Colorado.
“I think the challenge would be if you don’t gather horses, there’s consequences to that, too,” he said.
He said those consequences would probably be as dire as what happened in Cañon City, or more so, potentially including starvation, dehydration, disease and impacts to local ecosystems.
The BLM says the appropriate management level for the Piceance-East Douglas herd is 135-235 horses.