A fast-hitting winter storm that blew through western Colorado on Friday may be one of several that strike the region over the next week or so, helping boost moisture levels early in the snowpack-accumulation season.

As of about 2 p.m. on Friday, Megan Stackhouse, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said automatic sensors were showing the system coming in from the Pacific Northwest had brought about 2 to 5 inches of snow to locations on Grand Mesa, and from 5 inches to close to a foot in the northern Colorado mountains.