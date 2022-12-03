A fast-hitting winter storm that blew through western Colorado on Friday may be one of several that strike the region over the next week or so, helping boost moisture levels early in the snowpack-accumulation season.
As of about 2 p.m. on Friday, Megan Stackhouse, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said automatic sensors were showing the system coming in from the Pacific Northwest had brought about 2 to 5 inches of snow to locations on Grand Mesa, and from 5 inches to close to a foot in the northern Colorado mountains.
The storm was ushered in by wind that topped out at 46 mph at the Grand Junction Regional Airport late Friday morning. Stackhouse said she believes gusts topped 60 mph on Douglas Pass. Top wind speeds typically reached 45 to 50 mph in lower valleys and 50 to 60 mph in the northern and central mountains, she said.
The National Weather Service issued snow squall warnings Friday morning for parts of Garfield and Rio Blanco counties. Stackhouse said the Meeker/Craig area had snow move through that dropped visibility to a quarter-mile or less for several minutes, accompanied by winds of up to 35 mph.
“They also saw a drop in temperature of about 10 degrees in about 15 minutes with that cold front and the snowfall,” she said.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center rated the avalanche danger as high Friday in the Flat Tops, the Elk/West Elk mountains and mountains around Steamboat Springs, and had avalanche warnings in place in some areas. The avalanche danger was rated as considerable Friday for Grand Mesa.
Stackhouse said Friday’s snow accumulations were pretty impressive, especially given the warm air the system had to overcome. She said it was raining at the airport in Telluride before that later changed to snow.
The storm system was expected to move east of the Continental Divide by Friday night, but Stackhouse said only a short break was expected, followed by snow possibly increasing today across the central and southern mountains. Snow was in the forecast on Grand Mesa this morning and into the afternoon, followed by another break in the snow tonight and into Sunday.
Stackhouse said another storm system is expected on Monday, and maybe another around midweek or later in the week.
“We’re in a pretty progressive pattern, so there’s a couple of systems on the horizon just sliding in from the West Coast,” she said.
She said the weather pattern is consistent with the La Niña climate pattern that remains in place. Stackhouse said La Niña patterns tend to result in systems dropping in from the Pacific Northwest and brushing the area before exiting the region.
Stackhouse said the systems are coming in due to a lack of a strong, high-pressure ridge to block them, and there’s no sign of one forming in the next week or so.
“At least right now we’re in a good pattern (for getting snow), so hopefully it keeps on going,” she said.
The city of Grand Junction continues to lag behind the annual average for precipitation, at 8.04 inches so far this year, 0.44 below the average through this time in December. But Stackhouse said snowfall so far in the period from July through Dec. 1 has totaled 3 inches this year in the city, which is above the average of 2.4 inches for that period.
Early-season snowfall set things up well in terms of snow conditions at Powderhorn Mountain Resort and for the Grand Mesa Nordic Council trail system on Grand Mesa. Powderhorn was able to open earlier than normal, and the Nordic Council was able to open most of its trails earlier than is typical.
However, snowpack levels locally and statewide had dropped off after the early snow. The Natural Resources Conservation Service on Friday reported that snowpack at Mesa Lakes was at 94% of normal. At Overland Reservoir on the mesa’s east side, snowpack was still at 119% of normal.
Statewide snowpack was at 92% of normal as of Thursday, and 98% of normal for both the Upper Colorado River and Gunnison basins in the state.
A news release from the Bureau of Reclamation Friday provided a reminder of the more regional importance of snowpack levels in Colorado and other states. Insufficient winter snowpack and spring runoff over two decades has contributed to Lake Powell and Lake Mead falling to their lowest levels since filling.
Reclamation said Friday it plans to adjust its releases and hold back 523,000 acre-feet in Powell from December through next April when inflow to the reservoir is seasonally low, and then add that water to releases after spring runoff.
The reason for keeping the water in Powell in the short term is to help ensure continued hydropower generation at Glen Canyon Dam. Projections show the reservoir dropping below a 3,525-foot target elevation as early as this month. That elevation is a buffer that Reclamation has established that allows for response actions to keep Powell from dropping below 3,490 feet, the lowest elevation at which the dam can still release water through its penstocks to generate power.
The adjustments are expected to boost Powell’s level by nearly 10 feet by April.