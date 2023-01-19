Biclyists ride along through Rabbit Valley, where the days of free camping at Rabbit Valley will end on Feb. 1. Since 2008, the Bureau of Land Management has seen a large increase in demand for campsites in Rabbit Valley.
The days of free camping at Rabbit Valley will end on Feb. 1, when an online reservation system is implemented for the five campgrounds in that part of the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area.
Campers will be charged $20 a night per site at Rabbit Valley, with an $8 transaction fee also applying to each reservation, which can cover more than one night of camping. Camping in the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area is limited to seven nights per month.
“Since 2008, the BLM has seen a large increase in demand for campsites in Rabbit Valley,” BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Alex Martin said in a news release. “The online reservation system and additional developed sites will protect natural resources and ensure availability upon arrival.”
Reservations can be made up to six months in advance, or on-site using a mobile device. About half of the sites in each campground will be available on a six-month rolling window, with the rest not made available until within four days of a camping visit to accommodate spontaneous trips.
The BLM says its Equestrian campground will be closed to the public from February through April each year to accommodate livestock operations.
The BLM has been working for years to better control camping at Rabbit Valley due to impacts from heavy dispersed camping that included things such as a proliferation of rock fire rings, accumulated trash and human waste, and trampled vegetation. It has sought public comment and consulted with its Colorado Southwest Resource Advisory Council during its planning process.
Last year, as a prelude to the fee-based approach, the agency began a free, self-issued permit requirement for Rabbit Valley campers. It also has worked to add and improve developed campsites, and now has about 75 sites, about 35 or 40 of which will accommodate recreational vehicles and trailers, said BLM spokesman Eric Coulter.
The $20 camping fee covers the first two vehicles at a site. Where sites are large enough to accommodate more vehicles, a $10 charge applies to each additional vehicle, with a maximum of five allowed on a site.
Camping at Rabbit Valley is now allowed only at developed sites. Coulter said work has been going on to reclaim dispersed sites, a lot of which were in areas that were home to sensitive plant species, which was one reason the BLM went to designated camping sites at Rabbit Valley.
Camping fee revenues will be used at Rabbit Valley to support the camping facilities, improvements and construction, and maintenance of the adjoining trail system.