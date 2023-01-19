Recreation 9 CPT 042318
Biclyists ride along through Rabbit Valley, where the days of free camping at Rabbit Valley will end on Feb. 1. Since 2008, the Bureau of Land Management has seen a large increase in demand for campsites in Rabbit Valley.

The days of free camping at Rabbit Valley will end on Feb. 1, when an online reservation system is implemented for the five campgrounds in that part of the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area.

Campers will be charged $20 a night per site at Rabbit Valley, with an $8 transaction fee also applying to each reservation, which can cover more than one night of camping. Camping in the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area is limited to seven nights per month.