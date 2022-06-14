While the McClure Pass area northeast of Paonia turned into a gathering spot for some people headed to the upcoming Rainbow Family get-together, it’s now looking like that annual event will take place somewhere outside Oak Creek, which is south of Steamboat Springs.
The loosely knit counterculture group’s spring meeting is this week in Oak Creek, and the location of the 2022 Rainbow Gathering, scheduled for July 1-7, is expected to be decided at that meeting. The event could draw tens of thousands of people.
Levi Broyles, district ranger for the Paonia Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service, said that as he understands it, Rainbow Gatherings are typically held within a 50-mile radius of where the group holds its spring meeting. The group refers to the meeting as its Spring Counsel (not Council).
Some people affiliated with the group had set up camp in the national forest on a side road off McClure Pass, leading to speculation that the group might have decided to have its annual gathering somewhere in the area.
Martin Cronk, who said his Rainbow name is Marty Heartsong, lives in the Paonia area and served as a point of contact for those heading to the McClure Pass site. He said that was simply one of about four “holding camps” where people arriving in Colorado early met up.
Cronk said most of the people left the McClure Pass camp after the announcement of the spring meeting’s location.
“As soon as they hear it, they all take off for it,” he said.
Cronk said the gathering will be “definitely less than 100 miles” north or west of Oak Creek.
Broyles said he’d been hearing rumors, but nothing confirmed, that the Rainbow Gathering might be on forest lands within the Paonia Ranger District. But he said there’s really no good spot on the ranger district for the event, and he would be “incredibly surprised” if a spot near McClure Pass was chosen.
The group held its 1992 gathering in the Overland Reservoir area of the district.
“To my knowledge in the 50 years they’ve been meeting, they’ve never gone to the same place twice,” Broyles said.
Despite impacts from the gathering at Overland Reservoir, Broyles said the group has evolved over the years. Specific people are now assigned to clean up afterward and to seed areas that have been disturbed, he said.
A website, https://rainbowcolorado.org/about, says no cutting of living trees or branches is allowed, and firewood “is gathered from dead wood and dead branches to help eliminate ladder fuels.”
It also says the only fires allowed are in group kitchens, with water and shovels kept nearby. Still, the potential for the gathering leading to wildfires is likely to be a concern in Colorado this year.
The group, which the website says has no leaders or organization, doesn’t contact the Forest Service about its plans.
Said Broyles, “We try to track what is going on this time of year so we can have an indication. We don’t typically have any expectation that they will reach out to us at all.”
He said the Forest Service has been in contact with those who camped at McClure Pass but hasn’t generally gained information from them, though it has been left with the impression they are associated with the Rainbow Family.
He said they have been legally camping at the site, and seemed fine with the 14-day limit on camping when notified by Forest Service personnel.
“The camp looked good when we were there,” he added.
The group said on the above-referenced website, “Many of our traditions are based on Native American traditions, and we have a strong orientation to take care of the Earth. We gather in the National Forests yearly to pray for peace, celebrate our inter-dependence and share food, knowledge, music and inspiration.”
The group’s first gathering in 1972 also was in Colorado, outside Granby, and in 2006, it was near Clark, Colorado, in the Routt National Forest, according to www.welcomehome.org, which describes itself as providing an unofficial collection of information on the Rainbow Family and the Rainbow Gatherings.