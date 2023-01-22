Wolf hearings

This screenshot shows rancher Don Gittleson speaking to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission.

After more than a year of dealing with the threat of wolves killing his cattle, Walden-area rancher Don Gittleson has gained some hard-won perspective on where to turn to for insights on wolf behavior and how to protect his livestock from them.

Over that time he has found, among other things, that while people had told him it would be a female wolf that decides when a pack attacks, that isn’t what he saw happening. Instead, it was a collared male that was involved in every attack.