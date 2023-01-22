After more than a year of dealing with the threat of wolves killing his cattle, Walden-area rancher Don Gittleson has gained some hard-won perspective on where to turn to for insights on wolf behavior and how to protect his livestock from them.
Over that time he has found, among other things, that while people had told him it would be a female wolf that decides when a pack attacks, that isn’t what he saw happening. Instead, it was a collared male that was involved in every attack.
“I’ve gotten to where I don’t care if you’re an expert, I don’t care what you tell me. If wolves show me something different I believe the wolf,” Gittleson said this week.
Gittleson offered extended comments on his wolf-deterrence efforts before the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission in Colorado Springs, as it took public comments on its draft plan to begin restoring wolves to the state by the end of the year. That reintroduction is required by a state ballot measure approved by voters in 2020. After first speaking for the same few minutes made available for other public commenters, he was later invited to speak to the commission in more detail about his experiences, as it considers a plan that focuses in part on what measures can be used to protect livestock from wolves and what compensation ranchers should receive for livestock losses.
Gittleson says he has lost cows and calves to wolves. A wolfpack established itself in the North Park area after adults traveled there from out-of -state and two adults produced the first wolf litter born in the wild in the state in some 80 years.
Gittleson described the emotions of worrying about wolves and losing animals to them. He’s said it’s not just hard for him, it’s hard for Parks and Wildlife staff.
“I see it in their eyes when they come out and cover some of these cases,” he said.
He recounted one case where a Parks and Wildlife staffer responded to a wolf attack on a dog.
“That gentleman had to take the rest of the day off because it was a sight,” Gittleson said.
While it’s difficult to cope with animals being killed by wolves, “the really bad ones are the ones that are not dead, that I have to put down,” he said. “Those are the ones that are the worst.”
Gittleson said, “After a while, you have a hard time sleeping, and what you think of a lot is wolves.”
Wolves currently are listed as endangered by the state, and also have federal Endangered Species Act protections in the state, so killing them is illegal in Colorado. Parks and Wildlife is working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on a special rule under which the federal government could let the state bring in wolves and manage them with some flexibility. While the draft restoration and management plan calls for the use of nonlethal means of minimizing conflicts between wolves and livestock, it also envisions a role for lethal management of wolves when warranted, assuming it is legally authorized under the federal rule, which officials hope to have in place by the end of this year.
Gittleson said when his wolf problems started he knew that lethal control of wolves wouldn’t’ be allowed in Colorado for at least a year.
“So I always hoped that the nonlethal things would work for at least a year. They did not. Anything that we manufacture, (wolves) can get used to it. It just takes a little bit of time. The problem was, it didn’t take as long as I was hoping.”
Gittleson described for the commission a long list of measures he has tried, with varying levels of success. He said fladry, which consists of fenceline with waving ribbons hanging from it, worked well. But he told The Daily Sentinel in May that he couldn’t get enough of it to surround his pasture, and the wolves had gotten used to it. Fox lights weren’t a deterrent, Gittleson said this week.
“This pack of wolves, the lights had no effect on them.”
Cracker shells have been effective, but didn’t scare the wolves when the female wolf was in heat, he said. Sparks from the shells also pose a wildfire threat when used over dry ground.
And the trouble with some deterrence measures Gittleson has tried, which also included using bells on cattle, is that they can spook cattle and cause them to run, which is the last thing he wants happening, he said.
He said game cameras worked for a while. When a camera took a picture of a wolf, it didn’t come around that camera again. Mother cows also are a deterrent, helping keep wolves from attacking calves, and Gittleson said he didn’t lose an adult cow to wolves until a freak situation caused cows to run and wolves to chase them.
“They learned that they could take down a cow,” he said.
Gittleson said he has a product he uses in cattle against parasites, and administered it to calves before turning them out to graze, hoping that if wolves killed and ate a calf or two they wouldn’t like the meat and wouldn’t kill more. Then a bear killed a calf; the bear didn’t want to eat the carcass right away, waiting until it was rotten, Gittleson said.
He said the non-lethal measures work because the wolves think they will get hurt or killed by them.
“They lose that fear quickly,” he said.
He had people staying out all night with their vehicles running, which worked to deter wolves only for about two months. He said wolves eventually arrived quietly and killed calves without the people knowing the attack happened.
With Parks and Wildlife’s help, Gittleson also obtained and deployed donkeys as a deterrent to wolves, though he worried about public backlash depending on how that turned out.
“I did not want to lose a donkey (to wolves) and have that get into the press,” he said.
Three wolves that Parks and Wildlife thinks may have been part of the North Park pack were legally killed last year across the border in Wyoming. The deaths didn’t surprise Gittleson.
“They had lost their fear of people and that’s not safe for them when that happens,” he said. “So it’s nice when people want to see them. It’s nice when they want to be able to get close to them. It’s not OK for the wolves.”
He said those deaths split up the pack into small groups, and the wolves don’t bother him anymore.
“One or two wolves has never been an issue around the big cows. They need at least three to be an issue, so when the pack sizes grow you’re going to see a lot more of your people busy,” he told the commission.
Gittleson said he has incurred some wolf-related expenses not reimbursed by the agency, spending about $12,000 to $15,000 for nonlethal measures, but not seeking reimbursement for them.
Luke Hoffman, the agency’s game damage manager, told the commission that so far Parks and Wildlife has spent just under $13,000 reimbursing people for four wolf depredation claims.
The claims involved two dogs, a calf and five cows. Two claims have been denied and two are pending, he said.
Gittleson said he was denied claims for the loss of two calves, and has a claim pending for one animal.
Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Dallas May, who also is a rancher, asked Gittleson how long he could sustain losses and costs related to wolves if they continue mounting.
Gittleson said, “I don’t like that question because it’s a very real question I can’t answer.”
Said May, “I know in my situation I could not sustain it, so I have respect for that.”
He told Gittleson that he hopes everyone can learn from his situation, but also hopes “that you’re an outlier, that this is not going to happen anymore or very much.”
“... The real thing that I’m getting at is we are trying to develop this compensation plan based on a worst-case scenario. I’d like to think your case might be closer to a worst-case scenario,” May said.
Gittleson told the commission that it will be important that wolves not be transplanted into Colorado until the new federal rule is in place.
Referring to the wolf plan’s education section, Gittleson also said agency staff on the ground need to be able to talk to the media to improve transparency regarding wolves.
“There are things they don’t need to share with the press, but there are things they need to share with the press. And you putting a gag order on them does not show very good transparency,” he said.