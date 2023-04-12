A Utah wholesale power generation and transmission cooperative is considering a location near Rangely for a small-scale natural-gas-fired power plant that would help provide back-up power to address the intermittent nature of renewable energy sources.
However, the idea is facing some opposition in Colorado, resulting in postponement of action that had been scheduled for Thursday by the Colorado State Board of Land Commissioners on the matter.
Deseret Power has proposed possibly building a 50-megawatt plant on about five acres of state land trust land near the southwest edge of the town of Rangely. The land board had been scheduled on Thursday to consider approving a 30-year lease for the proposal, at $10,000 for the first year, increasing 3% a year. The lease contract would require a $50,000 performance bond.
As described in a staff memo for the land commissioners, the plant would serve as a "peaking resource" that would support the use of renewable energy "by providing a firming mechanism that supplies power during periods when solar and wind power sources are not producing adequate energy." Such plants also can provide supplemental power during high-demand periods and ensure "quick-start backup generation in the event of regional or local grid outages," according to the memo.
Deseret Power Vice President Jeff Peterson said peaking generation units are good at backing up renewable energy due to their ability to start up immediately. He said that at this point the cooperative is just investigating possible sites for peaking generation units, and the Rangely site is a potential one along with some locations in Utah.
The State Land Board bought the Rangely parcel through a trade with the U.S. Department of Interior in 1983. Existing uses on the property, including transmission power lines and a transmission power substation, remain on the site today. According to the staff memo, leasing the land for the power plant would contribute to accomplishing a goal of the board's strategic plan, which is to increase "renewable energy leasing on state trust land in order to contribute to the state’s goal of moving the electric grid to 100% renewable sources by 2040.”
The board staff had recommended approval of the proposal. But Kristin Kemp, a spokeswoman for the State Land Board, said the board has received public comments from people asking the board not to approve the proposal, generally arguing it wouldn't contribute to the 100% renewable energy goal. She said the proposal has been pulled from Thursday's board meeting agenda "so that our staff and commissioners can contemplate the thoughtful comments we've gotten from the public."
The project would be the first ground lease on state trust land in Colorado for a gas-powered electricity generation facility. The board leases land for recreation, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, agriculture and other uses, with revenue going to public schools.
Deseret Power was formed in 1978 by rural electric cooperatives that today serve tens of thousands of customers in Utah and adjacent states. One, Moon Lake Electric Association, serves far-northwestern Colorado and northeastern Utah.
A major source of electricity now for Deseret Power comes from its Bonanza Power Plant, a coal-fired facility in Utah not far from the Colorado border. The Deserado Mine in northwest Colorado, a subsidiary of Deseret Power, provides the coal for the mine. Deserado agreed under a legal settlement agreement that Bonanza will have to shut down once it burned 20 million tons of coal over a timeframe that started in 2020, unless it implements emission-reduction measures at the plant. Peterson said the 20-million-ton mark likely would be reached sometime in the early 2030s.
Like other utilities, Deseret has been expanding its renewable power portfolio. Peterson said a 15-megawatt solar project on some 70 acres will come online near the Bonanza plant later this month.
"I think it's very likely that we'll be adding more of that in the future," he said.
He said if the Rangely location ends up being a spot where transmission upgrades become justified by putting in the power plant, it also could become a prime location for adding solar power generation.