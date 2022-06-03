The Bureau of Reclamation this week resumed operations at a Paradox Valley injection well used for disposal of salty water, in what will be a six-month effort to conduct injections at a scaled-back level as it evaluates the future of the operation amid concerns about it causing earthquakes.
The agency’s Paradox Valley Unit has been used for decades to help keep salt from reaching the Dolores River, and ultimately the Colorado River. Salinity in the Colorado River watershed harms water quality, impacts municipal and industrial infrastructure and impairs crop yields within the river basin.
The Bureau of Reclamation facility extracts brine groundwater in the Paradox Valley and injects it into a 16,000-foot-deep well, keeping it from reaching the Dolores River, a tributary of the Colorado River.
The groundwater has been measured to be about eight times saltier than seawater, with saline concentrations exceeding 250,000 milligrams per liter, according to the Bureau of Reclamation. It estimates that its project has kept an average of about 95,000 tons of salt a year from reaching the rivers through operation of the injection well from 1996, when operations started, through 2019. This has resulted in up to $23 million in annual benefits by reducing river salinity and its impacts.
The wastewater injection has a drawback, however, in that it induces seismic activity that has worsened over the years. In March 2019 a magnitude 4.5 associated with the facility was felt as far away as Grand Junction and Moab. It was the largest quake that has been linked to the injection well.
Following that quake, the Bureau of Reclamation suspended operations at the well for more than a year before briefly resuming them on a test basis. It also considered alternative salinity control measures in the Paradox Valley, including drilling and operating a new well at one of two new locations, using evaporation ponds, or building a plant to heat the brine to crystallize and remove the salt. But it ultimately decided against pursuing any of those due to concerns about things such as cost and potential aesthetic and wildlife impacts.
For now, its plan is to continue operating the existing well until that is no longer feasible, and then end its salinity control effort in the valley unless some other feasible alternative is identified. The Bureau of Reclamation says the well is nearing the end of its useful life.
The agency said in a news release this week that although the 2019 quake didn’t damage “the well or surrounding area, injection was suspended to model injection formation pressure, monitor and analyze seismic activity, and to perform a seismic hazard analysis to ensure safe operation. Reclamation has determined that seismic activity at the site has significantly decreased and that resuming operations at a reduced rate under close watch is acceptable.”
Wayne Pullan, Upper Colorado regional director for the agency, said in the release, “The safety of our personnel and that of the community is our primary concern. After ceasing operations of the unit and thorough inspections, we want to ensure the community that we are ready to test the site by operating the unit at a reduced capacity for continued evaluation and assessment.”
The six-month test will involve injecting brine groundwater at a rate of 115 gallons per minute, about two-thirds the rate of past operations. Reclamation says modeling indicates this reduced rate will have a negligible impact on seismicity, but it will closely monitor the injection pressure and seismic response, and if unfavorable conditions such as increased magnitudes in seismicity occur, the operation will be suspended until it is deemed safe to continue.
“The injection test results will be used to evaluate well conditions and help Reclamation create a plan for potential future injection operations,” Reclamation’s Western Colorado Area Office Manager Ed Warner said in the release. “A seismic risk analysis will be completed in 2023 and an operations plan may be developed, based upon the injection test results.”