A sizable reduction by the Bureau of Land Management in the amount of acreage temporarily closed to the public because of the Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction will help hunters as several hunting seasons get going this week.
The agency last week cut the closure area in half, to 310,633 acres from nearly 640,000 acres, after firefighting crews made significant progress in containing what is the state’s largest fire in history, at about 139,000 acres.
The acreage reduction followed consultation between entities including the BLM and Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Archery season begins Wednesday, and a September bear-hunting season and a fall turkey season also are starting this week. Parks and Wildlife spokesman Randy Hampton described the BLM’s move to reduce the closure area as “definitely” helpful.
“They want to keep obviously people out of harm’s way so we get it, but at the same time we want to make sure people have access to some of these areas to hunt,” he said.
Said BLM spokesman Eric Coulter, “We knew the public was going to be interested in getting into a lot of that area with hunting season coming up.”
Increased containment of the fire — it was 79% contained as of Monday — and reduced activity allowed for the reduced closure area, Coulter said.
He said the BLM hopes to further pare down the closure area soon while keeping a necessary safety buffer in place, but that can be hard to do when a lot of equipment is being moved around as crews work on repairing damage that occurred during fire suppression, such as in bulldozing containment lines.
Hampton said the reduced closure area opens lands in areas such as west of Douglas Pass and north of the fire that are prime hunting terrain.
He said a lot of archers have over-the-counter elk licenses, meaning they aren’t limited to hunting in a certain area.
But those with deer licenses acquire them through a draw, and the licenses are specific to a game management unit.
Archery license-holders affected by the closure can apply for a refund and return of any preference points they used to draw the license.
However, the license must be turned in by 5 p.m. today at a Colorado Parks and Wildlife office, or via mail that’s postmarked by today. More information on refunds is available at the wildlife website.
The Grizzly Creek Fire in the Glenwood Canyon area also is having some hunting impacts. Hampton said that’s primarily from the ongoing closure of Coffeepot Road, which provides access to high-country hunting territory including the Flat Tops Wilderness Area.
The Grizzly Creek Fire is listed at 73% contained with 32,464 acres burned.
Hampton said it’s not uncommon for Parks and Wildlife to deal with natural disasters that impact hunting access, such as floods and wildfire. But he said that with 23.5 million acres of public land in Colorado, the impacts from fires in the state this year are fairly localized and there remain plenty of places to hunt.
The agency this year also has offered refunds related to COVID-19 concerns, in cases such as when license holders or people in their families become ill with the disease, or travel restrictions in their home states prevent them from coming to Colorado.
In such instances, the agency has been providing refunds for licenses turned in no later than 15 days in advance of a season’s opening.
The BLM Pine Gulch closure area continues to include the campground in the North Fruita Desert area, and entails lands generally heading north starting at the base of the Bookcliffs north of Loma, Fruita, Grand Junction and Palisade. The Mount Garfield hiking trail remains open, as does access up Coal Canyon at Cameo.
Hampton said federal land managers are going to be cautious when it comes to threats such as post-fire flooding and mudslides.
He said it’s important that hunters check with the land management agency in charge of the land they plan to hunt when it comes to things such as area and road closures and other considerations such as current fire restrictions.