The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved what the agency is calling the nation’s strongest rules for requiring bonding or other financial assurance to cover the cost of plugging old wells and reclaiming well sites.
Conservation groups say the changes provide badly needed improvements to decades-old financial assurance rules for wells and will require the industry to clean up, or pay for the cleanup, of about 10,000 low-producing, inactive and orphaned wells over the next eight years, or about a fifth of all wells in the state.
Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, said the new rules create some of the most stringent and costly regulations for a state that has among the fewest orphaned wells in the country.
Orphaned wells are ones for which no owner or operator can be found, or for which a party is unable or unwilling to plug wells and reclaim sites, which is necessary to help prevent leaks and address other environmental impacts. Colorado’s current rules require that a company provide bonding or other financial assurance of $10,000 per well less than 3,000 feet deep and $20,000 for deeper wells, or blanket financial assurance of $60,000 for less than 100 wells or $100,000 for 100 or more wells. The rules also require assurance of $20,000 per well for what are deemed excess inactive wells.
The new rules will require companies with lower average well production to eventually post full single-well financial assurance for all their wells. Less stringent requirements apply to companies with higher average production.
Companies also can propose their own financial assurance plans to the agency.
The COGCC says financial assurance will be 10 to 30 times higher than current amounts for mid- to high-production operators while ensuring full financial coverage in the case of lower-producing operators.
The new rules also impose a new fee to be paid by the industry on its wells that is expected to generate $10 million annually to fund work on orphan well work.
That will be in addition to $10 million to $15 million the state expects to receive and spend annually over the next decade in federal infrastructure bill money for orphan well work.
Aspects of the rules:
n They for the first time also will apply to federal wells, after the COGCC first provides time for the Bureau of Land Management to conduct an expected review of its own rules, and then works to assure the state rules don’t result in requiring double bonding for federal wells.
n They will quadruple, to $100,000, the blanket bond requirement applying to protection of surface owners.
n They will incentivize companies to retire all low-producing and uneconomic wells over four to eight years, meaning thousands of wells will be plugged at the companies’ expense, in the nation’s first out-of-service well plugging program.
The rules take effect April 30. The rulemaking was one of the few remaining ones required of the COGCC under a 2019 law, Senate Bill 181, that overhauled how oil and gas development is regulated in the state, with a heightened focus on protecting people, the environment and wildlife.
“The financial assurance rules that were developed in this rulemaking are truly a paradigm shift.
They fundamentally change how financial assurance for oil and gas activities in the State of Colorado are addressed,” COGCC Commissioner John Messner said in a news release.
Miera likewise described the rules approved Tuesday as a paradigm shift, adding that they provide “multiple mechanisms and funds to reduce risk of orphaned wells to nearly zero, while industry pays more to address any remaining orphan wells almost immediately.”
But she also said she hopes the rulemaking’s conclusion leads to the regulatory certainty that Gov. Jared Polis promised in signing S.B. 181.
Kelly Nordini, chief executive officer of Conservation Colorado, said in a news release, “By requiring industry to pay for and plug 10,000 high-risk wells and so many others that dot our landscape, the COGCC moved one step closer to ensuring that Coloradans’ health and safety always comes before oil and gas industry profits.”
Don Lumbardy, a Western Colorado Alliance member and Mesa County rancher who has voiced concerns about Fram Operating, a company that drilled wells in the county before going through bankruptcy liquidation proceedings, said in the release that wells left behind by irresponsible companies like Fram “are an affront to both public health and taxpayers.”
Though oil and gas executives clearly influenced the results of this rulemaking, Coloradans now have more protection from operators that put profits before people.”