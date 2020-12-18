Colorado air-quality regulators have walked back plans to require the early closure of three Colorado coal-fired power plants, including the Craig Station in Moffat County that is responsible for hundreds of jobs in northwest Colorado.
The Air Quality Control Commission on Wednesday unanimously reversed a preliminary decision it made last month to require the Craig Station, the Platte River Power Authority’s Rawhide plant and Colorado Springs’ Ray Nixon plant to close by the end of 2028 to address regional haze that impacts national parks and wilderness areas.
Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association operates the Craig Station, and has planned to close the plant by the end of 2029. The other two plants reportedly have planned 2030 closing dates.
The utilities had contended that mandating involuntary closures under a regional haze rule would have been unprecedented, exceeded the regulators’ authority and violated the utilities’ due process and property rights. That helped lead to commissioners this week voicing second thoughts about finalizing their November decision, and ultimately reversing it.
“I think it makes good sense to make sure we’re doing the right thing 100 percent,” said Commissioner Randal Ahrens.
The Craig Station is powered by coal from the nearby Colowyo and Trapper mines. Unit 1, one of three generating units there, is scheduled to close by the end of 2025, and Unit 2, by late 2028. In changing course this week, the Air Quality Control Commission approved a regional haze plan incorporating Tri-State’s voluntary commitment to close Unit 3 by the start of 2030.
Units 1 and 2 are owned by multiple utilities, as is Trapper, which is expected to close once those units shut down. Tri-State solely owns Unit 3 and the Colowyo Mine. Under the newly approved regional haze plan, which is required under the federal Clean Air Act, Tri-State has voluntarily agreed to close Colowyo by the end of 2031, giving it the option to keep the mine open beyond Unit 3’s shutdown if it can find other customers for the mine’s coal.
In a statement, Tri-State’s chief executive officer, Duane Highley, praised the commission’s change in direction on the timing of the Craig plant closure.
“The retirement of Craig Station by 2030 requires significant collaborative efforts by the owners of the plant, and local and state leaders, to help impacted communities prepare for what can be a just transition. The AQCC’s decision provides the certainty needed to move forward,” he said.
The commission last month also had indicated a desire to have the two units at Xcel Energy’s Hayden coal-fired plant in Routt County close by 2028, and had been expected to consider requiring that. Conservation groups say that had the Hayden and other plants all been required to close early, it would have saved Colorado utility customers $68 million while reducing nitrous oxide and sulfur dioxide emissions and keeping 19.4 million tons of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, out of the atmosphere.
In a news release from the National Parks Conservation Association, Sierra Club and Earthjustice, Fruita resident Ken Mabery, a National Park Service retiree who was superintendent of Colorado National Monument from 2015-19, said the commission’s reversal resulted in a missed opportunity.
He said in an interview Thursday, “I tend to be the kind of person who errs more on the side of public health and long-term protection for our children’s children’s children. I think that we can find alternatives to the coal-fired power plants and other uses of things that pollute the atmosphere.”
Mabery added, “I understand the other side of the issue. I use electricity also and I understand the need to meet the needs of power generation and I understand the job creation part of it. I just think that if we don’t get started now (shifting from coal power), when do we get started with the changeover it will be way too late, so let’s get started as soon as we can.”
Moffat County Commissioner Ray Beck said the commission’s reversal was a rare victory for Moffat County these days. He said the preliminary decision in November was made arbitrarily without talking to people impacted by the loss of coal jobs.
“We all thought it was out of line,” he said.
He said having the plant stay open a year longer “makes a lot of difference in terms of the amount of property tax that we get from there.”