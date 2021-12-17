Regulations adopted by state air-quality regulators Friday will result in part in increased leak detection and repair requirements for oil and gas wells, including in the case of low-producing wells in the state that previously were subject to just a once-in-a-lifetime inspection for leaks.
The Colorado Air Quality Control Commission unanimously approved the new regulations. They will curb emissions of methane, ozone-related and other emissions from oil and gas facilities and were required by state law to be adopted before Jan. 1.
Western Colorado conservation and community advocates praised the measures, saying in a news release that they will result in considerably more inspections of facilities within 1,000 feet of homes and schools and within disproportionately impacted communities. These include Battlement Mesa in Garfield County, which has been the site of oil and gas development. The activists credited the commission for its decision to apply equal protections to such communities statewide, rather than limiting those protections to the Front Range, where ozone is a major public health issue.
"The Air Quality Control Commission's vote to increase the rate of leak detection and repair inspections for all impacted communities is critically important for Western Colorado,” Rodger Steen, chair of the Western Colorado Alliance’s Oil and Gas Committee, said in the release. “All wells need to be inspected for leaks and all people deserve protections from toxic emissions, no matter where they live."
The Environmental Defense Fund said in a release that the rules will prohibit venting of methane during maintenance activities. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas.
Low-producing wells will now have to be inspected for leaks at least once a year.
“With these rules, Colorado again sets the bar for what nation-leading methane protections should look like. These rules will ensure every well site is inspected including the nearly 12,000 smaller, leak-prone wells that can add up to huge emissions," said Matthew Garrington, senior manager of partnerships and outreach for the Environmental Defense Fund.
Matt Sura, an attorney representing the Western Colorado Alliance, testified to the commission that thousands of low-producing wells in the state haven't been inspected for leaks since 2016.
According to western Colorado activists, under the new rules the largest oil and gas facilities within disproportionately impacted communities and within 1,000 feet of homes will now be inspected monthly with optical gas imaging cameras. Also, all new oil and gas facilities will be inspected monthly.
In a news release, industry groups highlighted the tightened leak-detection requirements and other actions by the commission, including:
• adopting an innovative greenhouse gas emissions intensity regulatory program that requires oil and gas producers to meet intensity targets set to achieve the state’s statutory greenhouse gas goals;
• making improvements to current comprehensive annual emissions inventory requirements;
• delaying for consideration a proposal to increase requirements to further phase out emitting pneumatic controllers.
Lynn Granger, executive director of the API Colorado, a division of the American Petroleum Institute, said in the industry release, “The commission’s adoption of an emissions intensity program, the centerpiece of this rulemaking, is the first of its kind at the state level and allows operators the flexibility to reduce emissions proactively and innovatively, rather than via top-down mandates which could have hindered or slowed reductions by imposing a one-size-fits-all approach."
Dan Haley, president and CEO of the Colorado Oil & Gas Association, said, "The innovations and commitment proven by Colorado’s oil and natural gas workers will make these rules work, but make no mistake, the adopted rules will still add as much as $140 million per year to the cost of doing business, according to state estimates. That’s on top of the hundreds of millions of dollars added after last year’s rulemakings. These excessive costs threaten economic growth and competitiveness and will add to the rising energy costs faced by consumers domestically and abroad.”