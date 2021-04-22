After the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on Tuesday, local leaders involved in last summer’s racial justice discourse voiced relief at the verdict as well as resolve for continuing the work of the last year.
Chauvin, a former Minneapolis Police Department officer, was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, when he knelt on his neck for more than 9 minutes on May 25, 2020. Marches and demonstrations were widespread across the nation, including in Mesa County, following that incident.
Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker said in a statement that those demonstrations led to positive conversations between local law enforcement and the community.
“Last year, I shared my feelings about the injustice George Floyd suffered at the hands of a former police officer,” Shoemaker said. “Today, I feel grateful for the community that I serve and that we’ve been able to have civil conversations about meaningful partnerships moving forward.”
Shoemaker, as well as Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis, participated in the Grand Valley Task Force, a large group of community leaders looking at systemic bias in Mesa County, which formed following weeks of demonstrations and public comment at Grand Junction City Council meetings. City Council Member Anna Stout is a leader within that group and said she has been proud of the input they have had from all the law enforcement agencies in the valley.
“I’m encouraged by all of this because it would be really easy for our law enforcement officers to just brush this aside and say ‘That’s not our community, that’s a rare event that is not going to happen here,’ and just put their head in the sand,” Stout said. “Instead, I think they’ve done a really good job of trying to engage in dialogue, evaluate policies, evaluate training and make sure this serves as a lesson for us so we don’t have to learn that lesson the hard way here.”
For Shoemaker, he said he was grateful for the guilty verdict in the Chauvin case and praised the work of police in his department, as well as others across the country who serve in their communities honorably.
“I have the utmost respect for my colleagues in my agency and across the world who uphold the nobility of our chosen profession,” Shoemaker said. “They are selfless and I admire them greatly. I’m thankful justice was served today, and I’m hopeful that this verdict can begin to bring some closure and perhaps, some healing.”
SATISFACTION FROM RAW FOUNDER
Antonio Clark, one of the founders of the social advocacy group Right and Wrong (RAW), was at work as a digital reporter for a local TV station when the verdict was being read.
“I wasn’t expecting a guilty verdict because I knew how these usually go,” Clark said. “But when it was read, I was shocked. I was in awe. It doesn’t make me think that the world is perfect, but it does give me satisfaction that justice was served.”
A bystander’s video of Floyd’s murder, taken by a 17 year-old Black woman named Darnella Frazier, sparked worldwide protests a year ago. In Grand Junction, Clark and a few others organized RAW to address race issues and law enforcement’s relationship with the community.
Though he sees that justice was served, Clark said that people can’t get complacent.
“I’m not happy about this,” he said. “This doesn’t happen if the world doesn’t rise up. A guy murdered another guy and we all saw it. It shouldn’t take all of this to deliver justice.”
Clark said improvements have been made locally. He praised Shoemaker for wanting to improve the department’s relationship with those it serves. He sees that as the first of many steps.
“Prayers out to George Floyd’s family, and prayers out to all of the Black kids, Asian-American kids and all others who have been hurt lately,” Clark said. “I don’t know if this is going to be a turning point, but I hope it is.”