Religion Briefs: June 11, 2022

Speaker featured at Appleton

Daughters of the King Ministry will host its next event, featuring speaker Heather Hanson, from 6–8 p.m. Thursday, at Appleton Christian Church, 2510 Interstate 70 Frontage Road.

There will be a free meal and free child care with registration. Women ages 16 and older are invited. RSVP to Deb at 303-859-6900 or dokdeb@yahoo.com.