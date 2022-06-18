Covenant Presbyterian Church invites the public to celebrate a milestone anniversary on Sunday, June 26.
“We are feeling blessed to be celebrating our 40th anniversary as a congregation and would like to share in that joy with you,” a news release said.
“The diligent efforts of a handful of visionaries resulted in the chartering of Covenant Presbyterian Church on May 10, 1982 during a worship service under a circus tent in a pear orchard on the new church property.”
The celebration will be from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the church, 237 32 Road. It will begin with a worship service followed by refreshments and closing with dedication of a new back-lit memorial cross on the north side of the church building.
“With God, Miracles Happen” is a compilation of 40 years of blessings that was recently published. Limited copies of this book will be available at the celebration.
“We hope you will celebrate with us — preferably in person, but most importantly, in prayer. As with all of our services, the worship portion of the day will be streamed live on Facebook. All thanks be to God — He is the miracle in our story,” the release said.
BERLIN — A German federal court on Tuesday rejected a Jewish man’s bid to have a 700-year-old antisemitic statue removed from a church where Martin Luther once preached.
The Federal Court of Justice upheld rulings by lower courts on the “Judensau,” or “Jew pig,” sculpture on the Town Church in Wittenberg — one of more than 20 such relics from the Middle Ages that still adorn churches across Germany and elsewhere in Europe. As in those rulings, judges pointed to the addition in the 1980s of a memorial at the site.
The case went to federal judges after courts in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt ruled in 2019 and 2020 against plaintiff Michael Duellmann. He had argued that the sculpture was “a defamation of and insult to the Jewish people” that has “a terrible effect up to this day,” and has suggested moving it the nearby Luther House museum.
Placed on the church about 13 feet above ground level, the sculpture depicts people identifiable as Jews suckling the teats of a sow while a rabbi lifts the animal’s tail. In 1570, after the Protestant Reformation, an inscription referring to an anti-Jewish tract by Luther was added.