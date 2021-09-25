An outside investigative report into whistleblower complaints against the state Air Pollution Control Division has concluded that claims that it committed fraud and suppressed information were not substantiated.
However, the report “does illustrate the need for more scientifically sound criteria and a better process for determining when to model minor sources” of air pollution, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a news release Friday about the report’s findings.
The investigation was launched in response to allegations by three Air Pollution Control Division employees earlier this year that division management told them them to issue illegal permits, ignore violations and refrain from verifying pollution emissions.
The Colowyo Mine in Rio Blanco and Moffat counties and the Willow Creek Gas Plant in Rio Blanco County were among Colorado facilities where the whistleblowers said permits were issued despite modeled violations of pollution standards.
In response to the allegations, an independent consultant selected by the state Attorney General’s Office investigated the matter.
At issue is the use of computer-generated simulations known as air quality models to predict if stationary sources of air pollution will violate Environmental Protection Agency standards.
The whistleblowers said that in March, Garry Kaufman, the division’s director, banned its modeling staff from conducting any review of EPA standard compliance in the case of hourly emissions standards for nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide, three-hour standards for sulfur dioxide, and daily standards for particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers, known as PM2.5. Attorneys with Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility said in a letter to CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan that a “shocking number” of previous permits were approved despite modeling analysis showing violations of the EPA standards.
In one case, involving the Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine in Teller County, the whistleblowers said an air modeler was ordered to falsify data in a modeling report to ensure no modeled violation would be reported. But the report found those allegations to be unsubstantiated. It did find that Kaufman had a potential conflict of interest with respect to the mine, in his former role as an attorney at a law firm, working on behalf of the mine and its permit application. The report said Kaufman didn’t report the conflict for two and a half years in violation of CDPHE policy, but the conflict was resolved before the final permit was issued.
The report says modeling of minor sources of pollution is discretionary, but state permitting authorities are required by law “to have a justified and enforceable means of ensuring all sources will not violate EPA’s health-based national ambient air quality standards (NAAQS).”
It said that due to the discretionary nature of relevant law and regulations and a lack of EPA guidance, “the requirements for modeling minor sources are sometimes unclear.”
It said CDPHE had “conflicting policies on minor source modeling, one based on an unsupported extension of EPA’s permitting threshold for existing major sources, and one that was well-supported by technical analyses, but overly conservative. The coexistence of these two conflicting policies caused confusion within CDPHE.”
It said that CDPHE’s “decision to rely solely on EPA’s permitting threshold for existing major sources in determining whether to model minor sources left CDPHE without a well supported policy for ensuring minor source permits would not exceed a NAAQS. However, that decision was not motivated by an intent to circumvent the law, but rather to resolve the conflict in CDPHE’s policies.”
CDPHE issued permits with unaddressed modeled exceedances of EPA standards, though that doesn’t necessarily indicate a permitted minor source has violated or will violate standards, the report found.
CDPHE said in its news release that it plans to review best practices among any model states and use an outside panel of scientific experts to help it revise the state’s standards for minor source modeling and permitting.
One of the allegations involved a claim of a modeled violation for one-hour standards for nitrogen dioxide at the Colowyo coal mine northeast of Meeker. The report said the permit for that mine was challenged in court, “and that challenge was resolved through additional permit conditions and modeling analyses that appear to have addressed the alleged modeled violations.”
The complaint said the Willow Creek Gas Plant was permitted with modeled violations of a one-hour standard for sulfur dioxide. The report said a 2011 email indicates that standard wasn’t evaluated because the application was submitted before the EPA adopted the standard in 2010.
“However, the modeling report also indicates the permit was not issued until 2016,” it adds.