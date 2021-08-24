A new report co- authored by Hannah Holm of Colorado Mesa University suggests that acting early is key to addressing the threat of curtailed water uses in Colorado under interstate compacts — and avoiding a battle in court is highly preferable.
The report, released today, analyzes compact challenges other basins in the state have faced and what lessons they may offers as owners of water rights in Colorado River Basin face potential curtailment of uses in a watershed that continues to become drier and warmer.
The report is titled “Lessons Learned from Colorado Experiences with Interstate Compact Administration” and draws on people’s experiences in the Arkansas, Rio Grande and Republican river basins, looking for common themes that may prove instructive.
The report was funded by the Nature Conservancy and is based on interviews conducted by Kelsea McIlroy, a doctoral candidate in sociology at Colorado State University and the owner of a research and consulting company. She spoke to 20 people in the Arkansas, Rio Grande and Republican basins, including farmers and ranchers, ditch managers, state employees, water conservation district managers, water attorneys and others.
Holm, director of the Hutchins Water Center at CMU, helped with structuring and writing up the findings.
The two are scheduled in a panel discussion on it today at the Colorado Water Congress summer conference in Steamboat Springs. The report may be found at https://www.coloradomesa.edu/water-center/compact-stories.html.
DROUGHT CONCERNS
Its release comes amid concern about long-term drought and changing climate on the Colorado River, where water levels in major reservoirs such as Powell and Mead are fast-decreasing. Last week, the Bureau of Reclamation declared the first-ever shortage, which will result in supply reductions for some Lower Basin users.
Upper Basin states including Colorado face no immediate threat, but there is concern that years from now those states could no longer meet what are essentially their water delivery obligations to downstream states under a 1922 compact, possibly resulting in a curtailment.
The new report details examples involving:
n the Arkansas Basin, in which the available water supply was reduced by a third and Colorado had to pay Kansas more than $30 million in damages in a legal case;
n the Rio Grande Basin, in which Colorado was sued for compact violations by Texas and New Mexico and in response committed to steps including banning new water wells;
n the Republican Basin, in which after a legal battle between Kansas and Nebraska, all compact participants had to account for groundwater pumping and, in Colorado, a water district began buying and retiring wells and the state ordered the draining of a reservoir.
The new report concludes: “Letting compact issues get settled in court is risky and hazardous. Each of the basins came out of court cases with requirements to cut water use in ways that were very difficult for their communities and very constrained options for how to do so.”
Asked what advice they would share with others concerned about the potential for compact curtailment, several interviewees “reflected that the earlier communities confronted the need to act, the more options and local control they could have,” the report says.
It says a common thread running through the lessons from the three basins “is that the longer action is delayed to address compact compliance, the less ability local water users have to tailor compliance-related measures to local conditions and needs and reduce their adverse impacts.”
It says several interviewees also underscored the benefits of good measurement of the water use that is currently occurring, and of “working with partners to solve problems and make the most of limited water supplies.”
The report says, “Confronting the reality of limited water availability is a difficult but necessary step for making the most of what water is available.”
Holm said Monday that she thinks some people in the Colorado River Basin cling to the idea that it isn’t fair that users of Colorado River water in Colorado should have to cut back use, given how much the Lower Basin has overused the river’s water for a long time.
But she also said there are a lot of instances in the basin where people are trying to be proactive when it comes to addressing compact concerns.
She said it’s hard to figure out what to be proactive for, given the uncertainties of what could happen with the compact.
“But it’s a lot more certain that there definitely will be some kind of water supply challenges going into the future, whether from hydrology or hydrology plus compact issues,” she said.