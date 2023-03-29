Brandon Siegfried’s inclination was to laugh it off several weeks when he saw cows in his neighborhood while using his hot tub in his home off 26 Road west of the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
But especially after his son nearly hit a herd of cows while driving at night on H Road last week and a cow was hit and killed on that road, Siegfried no longer finds the ongoing situation of cows straying from nearby federal land to be a laughing matter.
“There’s serious danger in hitting a cow,” he said.
While the Bureau of Land Management is working with the holder of the grazing permit at the foot of Mount Garfield to deal with cattle that are straying into residential areas, the problem continues for some residents. Myron Barker, who lives off 25 Road and owns 77 acres that include three homes occupied by him and family members, said that there were nine cows in his yard Tuesday morning.
He said that cows have been coming onto his property every couple of days since early February. They have been feeding in his corn patch and on the grass in his yard, muddying up his driveway and leaving cowpies as reminders of their visits.
“It’s just getting old,” he said.
Local BLM officials acknowledge the frustrations some homeowners in the area are feeling about the situation, but say their regulations don’t govern privately owned livestock when it’s on private lands. Greg Wolfgang, manager of the BLM’s Grand Junction Field Office, said he wouldn’t say that once cattle leave BLM land they aren’t the agency’s problem, but it no longer has authority at that point to address them. Instead, the BLM says, state law applies.
Wolfgang added, “We still understand that we have a role in trying to solve that problem because they’re BLM-permitted cows.”
The agency points to the fact Colorado is considered a fence-out state. As it is described by the Colorado Department of Agriculture on its website, livestock owners aren’t required to fence their livestock in, and it’s up to landowners wanting to keep livestock off their property to fence the livestock out.
Wolfgang said with that being the case, it’s hard to require grazing permittees to put up boundary fences along private property, and such a requirement also would mean establishing thousands of miles of fencing.
But he said the BLM still tries to be good neighbors with private landowners and work with grazing permittees “to help them understand it’s not good to irritate your neighbors.” Most permittees are going to be responsive, and based on what he knows that has been the case for the Mount Garfield permittee, he said.
That permittee is L&M LLC, represented by Mike Fuller, according to the BLM. Fuller declined this week to comment for this story. The permit allows for 203 cattle to be run from Dec. 1 to April 30, though the BLM this year authorized the permittee to start later, on Jan. 25, with 280 cattle.
The BLM says some of the current issues arise from the fact that a new permittee is operating on the allotment after the previous one sold his cows. John “Isaac” Pittman, assistant field manager in Grand Junction, said the allotment hadn’t been used from 2019-22, except for a month in 2020.
Said Pittman, “The new permittee is not as familiar with the area and neither are the cows. They are learning the challenges with all of the private land boundaries.”
Wolfgang said it can take time for cows to figure out where the food and water is on the range, meaning that cows that come back the next year know their way around and can educate new cows.
While Siegfried and Barker suspect the cattle are being drawn to subdivisions due to a lack of adequate forage and water on the allotment, Wolfgang said there is plenty of both there, but it’s a matter of the permittee and cows learning the allotment.
Barker said the permittee is “way underhanded,” with one cowboy, one horse and one dog trying to care for 280 cattle.
“They promise the moon but they really can’t perform and don’t perform,” he said.
He said the cowboy would get the cows off his place, but they would come right back.
His property is bisected by the Government Highline Canal, and he said that while he has some fencing, there is no way to completely fence his property because that would make it impossible for ditch riders to work along the canal.
Barker said that historically fence-out issues apply near open range, but he doesn’t think a subdivision a half-mile from open range is required to fence out cows to keep them out.
He added, “Just because there’s a fence-out rule doesn’t mean that they can run their cows on the county road.”
Wendy Likes, public information officer for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies have been responding when called to the area about the cows.
“It’s obviously a safety concern. We’re working to get in contact with the owners of the cows to make sure we can get it resolved.”
She said that usually by the time deputies respond, the cows are gone. She added that when those in charge of the cows are called, they come and get them.
She said the issue of cows getting onto someone’s personal property is “really kind of a civil issue.” She added that it seems like the cows have been coming down off the range at night, “so obviously visibility is restricted, so people need to be careful driving through there for now until we can get this situation resolved.”
The BLM had the cattle scheduled to move east, to another part of the allotment, at the start of April and began working with the permittee to begin moving them ahead of that date because of the ongoing problems. With water scheduled to start flowing in the canal in April as well, Barker thinks that will help keep the cows on the northern side of the canal, away from homes.
Siegfried thinks the problem will just return next year if the BLM doesn’t require some sort of fencing for the permittee in the area of the residential subdivisions.
He’s glad that so far he hasn’t had any cows on the patio by his pool, but worries about a cow possibly falling in the pool.
He said he’s fine with the fence-out rule in the case of rural areas.
But he added, “In my opinion, once you’re getting into highways and country roads and subdivisions, there has to be a responsibility to keep the cattle out of town.”