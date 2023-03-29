Brandon Siegfried’s inclination was to laugh it off several weeks when he saw cows in his neighborhood while using his hot tub in his home off 26 Road west of the Grand Junction Regional Airport.

But especially after his son nearly hit a herd of cows while driving at night on H Road last week and a cow was hit and killed on that road, Siegfried no longer finds the ongoing situation of cows straying from nearby federal land to be a laughing matter.