The views of Colorado National Monument have always been a draw for the Rim Rock Run participants.
A message on the event's website announced the cancellation of the popular marathon over the monument, which was scheduled for Nov. 7, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Although our team was very hopeful the race could go on this year, we had to make a very difficult decision and we regret to inform you the 2020 US Bank Rim Rock Run has officially been canceled,” a notice on the race website reads.
“Throughout the summer, the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission and our partners were optimistic that we would secure the permits necessary to host the race in person. However, considering COVID-related event restrictions, recommendations from local health authorities, and the health of our participants, volunteers, and staff, we made the difficult decision to cancel. The safety of our members remains our number one priority during these trying times.
“We thank our sponsors, volunteers, and runners for sticking with us until now. We are grateful for the opportunity to run with you in 2021.”
Emails to the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission, which organizes the event, for comment were not answered, and voice mailboxes at the commission were full and not accepting messages.
Renee Smith has resigned as executive director of the commission, according to an automated response to her email address. Smith was hired in April of 2019, replacing Jennifer Stoll, who resigned in January of 2019 to start her own business.
Runners come from throughout Colorado and across the country, and the marathon has also drawn international runners for the challenge of running a course that has an elevation gain of about 2,500 feet in the first 4 ½ miles.
Not only does the climb and decent of the race make it unique for runners, the spectacular and majestic views of the Monument have long been a huge draw for recreational runners.
The commission had planned to decide by Sept. 8 whether the race could be run. The event, which offers a full and half-marathon, plus a marathon relay, is capped at 750 runners. It drew 90 athletes for the full marathon last year, 218 for the popular half-marathon, and 14 two-person relay teams.
Runners who had already registered can receive a full refund of their entry fee or can defer it to the 2021 race. Requests for refunds or deferment need to be done by email (info@grandjunctionsports.org) by Sept. 11. Refunds will begin to be distributed by Sept. 14, according to the website.
Canceling the run is also a blow to the Colorado Mesa University track & field and cross-country programs. CMU track and field coach Brad Gamble said the amount his program receives varies each year, but the Mavericks would get at least the equivalent of one year's tuition from the race proceeds. The CMU athletes volunteered during the race every year.
"I met with people for that over the summer and I was kind of in that camp with all the COVID rules you have to follow, it would be extensive and really tough to put on and make money," Gamble said. "It's too bad."
The event began as the Rim Rock Run, a 22.6-mile run from the east to the west gates of Colorado National Monument. It was expanded to a full 26.2-mile marathon in 2009, now finishing at Circle Park in downtown Fruita.
Event organizers had taken steps to avoid large crowds, including planning for a wave start, with no more than 50 per wave, divided by expected finish times.
Another popular valley running race has also been canceled thanks to the pandemic.
The Grand Valley Marathon and Half Marathon, 10K and 5K runs in Palisade was officially canceled after it was postponed from May and rescheduled.
The website for the race said organizers are now focused on 2021.
"We are working with the Town of Palisade to find a new date but with all the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic a new date will be determined later. Thank you for your understanding during these challenging times for event organizers."