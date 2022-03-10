A new local rivers initiative will be hosting a public webinar on its efforts March 17.
The Grand Valley River Corridor Initiative held a series of public focus groups in the fall to help develop a unified community vision for the Colorado and Gunnison river corridors and identify activities to realize that vision. The March 17 webinar, which will run from 10 to 11 a.m., has been scheduled to discuss the results of the focus-group process and related studies and propose next steps for the initiative.
The initiative is a partnership coordinated by One Riverfront, RiversEdge West and the Hutchins Water Center at Colorado Mesa University. It received $10,000 in seed money from the One Riverfront Foundation. The initiative arose from informal discussions about two years ago among people wanting to take a holistic look at the river corridors and their management, and to consider things such as how different developments in those corridors could affect each other.
An initial focus has been on figuring out what the river corridors mean to people and what they want for the corridors.
“The Grand Valley’s rivers and riverbanks provide irrigation water, places to ride bikes, floating opportunities and important fish and wildlife habitat. They also host floodplains, and the banks can erode in high water. How they are managed is important for the quality of life, environment and economy of the Grand Valley,” the partnership said in a new release.