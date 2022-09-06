Horseshoe Bend is the intimate Grand Canyon experience located in Glen Canyon. The trail head to this 3/4 mile hike is located just south of Page, Arizona. The overlooks is one of the most spectacular views on the Colorado River, 4 miles south of the Glen Canyon Dam, and 7 miles north of mile zero of the Grand Canyon.
Boaters pack their rafts for an overnight trip through Ruby-Horsethief section of the Colorado River from the Loma Boat Launch to Westwater in Utah. Some downstream states are being required to take cuts in deliveries from the river, and extra water has been released from some upstream reservoirs to try to bolster water levels in Lake Powell.
Members of the public soon will have some chances locally to become more water-wise at a time when that resource has become more precious than ever in the West.
The Colorado River District has scheduled its annual water seminar for Sept. 16 at Colorado Mesa University, with the theme of “Overdrawn.”
The seminar is being presented as states, tribal nations and federal entities cope with a diminishing water supply in the Colorado River Basin, which is relied upon for water by 40 million people.
On Sept. 21 and 28 and on Oct. 5, the CMU Water Center will offer a water seminar series featuring local and statewide experts. The series will provide a basic understanding of water issues, science and policies in Colorado, with a focus on impacts and responses to drought and climate change.
The events come amidst a long-term drought of some 20 years that some experts instead refer to as aridification associated with a warming West. The two biggest reservoirs in the Colorado River Basin, Lakes Powell and Mead, are falling so low that hydroelectric generation at their dams is in jeopardy.
The river district event will offer a chance to learn about local impacts of basinwide issues and to find inspiration in community-driven, innovative action, the river district said in a news release.
Among speakers at that event will be:
n Kate Greenberg, Colorado commissioner of agriculture, on the future of Western Slope agriculture.
n An interstate water users panel including J.B. Hamby, with the Imperial Irrigation District in California; Steve Wolff, general manager of the Southwestern Water Conservation District in Colorado; and Bart Leeflang, with the Central Utah Water Conservancy District in Utah. They will be addressing the future of interim guidelines for managing the river’s storage, currently set to expire in 2026.
n A panel on tribal water rights and the river, including Daryl Vigil, water administrator at the Jicarilla Apache Nation; Rebecca Mitchell, Colorado commissioner to the Upper Colorado River Commission and director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board; and Estevan Lopez, New Mexico commissioner to the Upper Colorado River Commission and former Bureau of Reclamation commissioner.
Both in-person attendance and virtual viewing options for the event are available, for $45 and $25 respectively. In-person attendees will receive light morning snacks, lunch, and a happy hour beverage at the end of the program.
The CMU series will include updates on Colorado River Basin water and drought response, touch on water science and law, and address current issues regarding water quality and river management in the Grand Valley.
Each event runs from 6 to 9 p.m., with a light dinner served at 5:45 p.m.
The events include:
n On Sept. 21, Introduction to Colorado Hydrology and Water Law, with speakers including Hannah Holm, associate director for policy for the Southwest Region for American Rivers; Joel Scholtes, the CMU Water Center coordinator and an assistant teaching professor for the CMU/University of Colorado Engineering Program; and Dulcinea Z. Hanuschak, natural resources lawyer with Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP.
n On Sept. 28, Water Quality in Our Watersheds, Rivers and Faucets, with Paula Stepp, Middle Colorado Watershed Council; Angie Fowler, water services sector leader with SGM; and Sierra Mitchell with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.
n On Oct. 5, River Science and Management in the Grand Valley, with Michael Gross of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; David Graf, instream flow coordinator with the Upper Colorado River Basin Endangered Fish Recovery Program; and Christine Prins, private lands biologist with RiversEdge West.
Cost for the events is $20 per session, or $45 for the entire series.
The series is free for CMU students, faculty and staff and for K-12 teachers, and a credit option is available for CMU students and District 51 teachers.