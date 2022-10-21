The Colorado River District this week agreed to contribute $75,000 toward a proposed $255,123 project to more accurately assess snowpack in the upper Roaring Fork River Basin next year to improve the ability to forecast streamflow runoff volumes.
The district’s board agreed to help fund the work by Airborne Snow Observatories, Inc., a Colorado public benefit corporation that was initially a program in NASA. The company “combines state-of-the-art remote sensing tools with snowpack modeling and fast data processing to deliver snow measurements of high accuracy, high resolution, and full-watershed coverage,” a river district staff memo to the board says.
Currently, western snowpack data primarily relies on automated Natural Resources Conservation Service measurement sites, along with manual snowpack measurements at some NRCS sites. The resulting data is used for purposes such as projecting streamflows, operation of reservoirs, and administration of water rights and diversions. However, its reliability is affected by factors such as the limited number of measurement sites, and the inability to measure remaining high-elevation snowpack above most measurement sites later in the spring.
Airborne Snow Observatories uses lidar, a light-based surveying technique, and imaging spectrometer sensors to obtain data from an aircraft across a basin and then apply modeling methods to estimate snow depth and snow-water equivalent. The approach also can measure snow albedo/reflectivity, which affects snowmelt rate.
Snow hydrologist and remote sensing specialist Thomas Painter was recruited in 2010 to the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory to lead the development of what became the NASA Airborne Snow Observatory, and he and others later founded the company to transfer the NASA technology to commercial operations.
In 2017, NASA led an intensive wintertime study based on Grand Mesa and involving some 100 researchers that focused on how to better measure snowpack, with a focus on the potential use of satellite-based sensors.
The river district has agreed to contribute to the Roaring Fork basin project through Community Funding Partnership funding made possible by voter approval of a 2020 tax measure. The city of Aspen has verbally committed $50,000 for the project, Pitkin County is considering a request for a $77,000 contribution, the Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Co. has committed $12,500, and funding is being pursued from other Front Range water entities.
Snow-free data for comparison purposes is required for the airborne approach, and was collected this summer from the targeted region, which includes the headwaters of the Roaring Fork River and one of its tributaries, the Fryingpan River. The plan is for Airborne Snow Observatories to conduct an aerial survey around April 1, near the seasonal peak for snowpack accumulation, with a second survey following around mid-May to early June, potentially coinciding with when snow already has melted at NRCS sites.
The collected data would be available for free to any interested stakeholder, according to the river district memo.
“The proposed project, through an accurate and comprehensive accounting of snowpack water resources in the Roaring Fork and Fryingpan watersheds, will provide a novel and unparalleled monitoring capacity for these snowmelt-dependent river systems,” the river district staff memo says. “This new capacity, and the runoff forecasts based on it, will provide an additional decision-support resource for water managers in the basins.”
Scott McInnis, the Mesa County representative on the river district board, raised the issue this week about contributing funds to a for-profit corporation, and district General Manager Andy Mueller said that’s a concern but no one else is providing the service involved.
He said that in such cases the district weighs the public benefit being received in return.
“This is a tremendous public benefit,” he said.
The Colorado Airborne Snow Measurement stakeholder group, in which the river district participates, is working to expand the Airborne Snow Observatories program statewide if sustained state and federal funding support can be obtained. It estimates that a fully functioning statewide flight and forecasting program could cost $26 million, but provide benefits such as optimized reservoir use, better seasonal drought and agricultural planning, improved fire season forecasting, and a quantitative understanding of climate change’s impacts on water supply.
Last year, the Colorado Airborne Snow Measurement group received a CWCB grant to study how to develop a long-term, expanded, sustainable program. In March, CWCB approved a grant of nearly $1.9 million to conduct further studies building on the work of group.