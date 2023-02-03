A poll commissioned by the Colorado River District finds high levels of concern about water issues among surveyed district voters, a large majority of whom identified out-of-state investment firms and out-of-state interests such as California as being very threatening to the amount of water available for use in western Colorado.
About three-quarters or more of those polled identified as extreme or serious problems issues such as the levels of water in Colorado rivers, lower snowpack, availability of water for farming and ranching, wildfire conditions, and more frequent drought.
“To place that in perspective ... water is a big problem and they’re basically acknowledging that,” Denver-based pollster Lori Weigel, principal of Denver-based New Bridge Strategy polling, told the river district board at its recent meeting.
Eight-four percent of respondents said they viewed out-of-state investment firms and hedge funds buying Colorado water rights, as has happened in Mesa County, as being very threatening to water availability on the Western Slope, and the same percentage consider out-of-state water interests like California to be very threatening. Seventy-eight percent said they consider foreign governments buying Colorado water rights to be very threatening, and 62% view water users from other parts of the state such as Denver and the Front Range as being very threatening.
Weigel has been conducting occasional polling for the river district since 2009, helping track district voters’ views as they change over time. The latest survey was conducted from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 and involved 500 registered voters from counties around the district. They were interviewed by phone or took web-based surveys in response to emailed or texted invitations. The poll’s margin of error is 4.38% overall, and higher in the case of responses broken down by subgroups.
Four out of every five respondents said they would support a small tax increase dedicated to the river district to use easements to protect water, by employing land conservation agreements to pay willing agricultural producers to preserve their water right and keep that water in western Colorado.
Zane Kessler, the district’s director of government relations, told the Daily Sentinel that the district isn’t considering such a tax proposal and its board hasn’t given it any direction to do so. He said the purpose of the question was to gauge the seriousness of respondents’ concerns when it comes to water issues by asking whether they would be willing to pay hard-earned dollars to protect Western Slope water.
Voters in the district approved a small tax increase, in 2020, that is being used by the district primarily to partner with other entities to fund projects focused on things such as water infrastructure and conservation. The poll found that about three-quarters of voters currently have a favorable image of the river district.
Kathleen Curry, the district board representative for Gunnison County, voiced surprise during Weigel’s presentation of poll results that the issue of water users from other parts of the state didn’t rank among the top five concerns for respondents in the eastern counties of the district. Those counties are geographically closest to the Front Range, where entities long have diverted West Slope water across the Continental Divide.
“They’re right there, the most vulnerable (to diversions), and that didn’t even make the list,” she said.
“... Why would foreign governments be more of a concern than Denver?” she asked, later adding, “and why are we worried about foreign governments? That’s a new one, too.”
Kessler told The Daily Sentinel that concern arises from foreign government entities buying up land and underlying water rights in Lower Basin states.
Weigel said 53% of respondents in the eastern part of the district said water users from other parts of the state are very much a threat, even though it didn’t rank among their top-five perceived threats.
Scott McInnis, Mesa County’s representative on the district board, also said he was surprised not to see a higher level of concern about Denver/Front Range water users, when compared to things such as the foreign government concern, “because for people knowledgeable in the field, that’s a top priority.”
Taylor Hawes, the board representative from Summit County, suggested the poll results reflect what water stories are in the media these days. Fifteen or 20 years ago, Denver/West Slope stories were in the press all the time, but that is no longer the case, she told fellow board members.
Now, she said, media entities such as the Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times are writing about things such as the export of water through alfalfa to places such as Saudi Arabia and China, and the public is hearing more about things such as Water Asset Management’s activities.
“Those kinds of things are way more in focus,” she said.
Back in 2018, The Sentinel reported on Water Asset Management, a New York City hedge fund, acquiring hundreds of acres and associated water rights in the Grand Valley. Those acquisitions of local land have continued, now amounting to a couple of thousand acres, and have been the focus of media attention that included a CBS News/The Weather Channel story just this week.
The river district’s general manager, Andy Mueller, told the board at its recent meeting that voters’ perception of out-of-state investment firms as being the biggest threat to Colorado water rights and water security stood out to him, and he think it’s important for the district to recognize their concern.
“That (threat) is something our board has looked at. We call it water speculation. Others call it a water market,” he said.
The district worries that such investments could lead to drying up of West Slope agricultural land as investors look to make money off their water rights at a time of drought and diminishing water supplies.
Mueller told CBS News and The Weather Channel, “I view these drought profiteers as vultures. They’re looking to make a lot of money off this public resource.”
Concern in Colorado over California’s role as a downstream user of Colorado River water was further highlighted by developments just this week. Six river basin states, including Colorado, reached an agreement to try to address perilously low water levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead, but California didn’t sign on.
, instead offering its own proposal to the federal Bureau of Reclamation.
The other states want in part to see the Bureau of Reclamation begin accounting for water lost to evaporation and transportation in Lower Basin states including California.