A poll commissioned by the Colorado River District finds high levels of concern about water issues among surveyed district voters, a large majority of whom identified out-of-state investment firms and out-of-state interests such as California as being very threatening to the amount of water available for use in western Colorado.

About three-quarters or more of those polled identified as extreme or serious problems issues such as the levels of water in Colorado rivers, lower snowpack, availability of water for farming and ranching, wildfire conditions, and more frequent drought.