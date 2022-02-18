The latest annual Colorado College Conservation in the West Poll is revealing big concerns among those living in the Mountain West about issues such as drought, wildfires, climate change and the future of nature.
Pollsters say that 69% of voters polled in Colorado and seven other states are concerned about the future of nature, including land, water, air and wildlife, an increase from 61% in last year’s poll.
Nearly 9 out of 10 respondents to the poll consider inadequate water supplies to be a serious problem in their state, and three out of four have the same view when it comes to climate change. About 86% are concerned about drought and reduced snowpack, and about four out of five are worried about more frequent and severe wildfires and worsening air quality due to smoke and ozone.
Eighty-six percent of those polled say issues involving clean water, clean air, wildlife and public lands are important in their decision of whether to support an elected official. More than three of four respondents support a goal of conserving 30% of land and waters in America by 2030. Four out of five who responded back creating more national parks, monuments and wildlife refuges.
Two-thirds of those polled support transitioning over the next 10 to 15 years to 100% clean energy sources, and 70% consider the environmental impact of oil and gas drilling to be a serious problem in their state.
“We are seeing a perfect storm of threats that are driving higher levels of concern than ever before for the state of our lands and water in the Mountain West,” Katrina Miller-Stevens, director of Colorado College’s State of the Rockies Project, which commissions the poll, said in a news release. “Not surprisingly, most voters are aligning behind policies that would help mitigate threats by conserving and protecting more outdoor spaces.”
The poll was first conducted in 2011, initially entailing five states including Colorado. It now includes Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, Arizona, Idaho, Montana and New Mexico. It is funded by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and was conducted by Republican pollster Lori Weigel and Democratic pollster Dave Metz.
The survey was conducted in January, including at least 400 registered voters in each state. It has an estimated margin of error of plus or minus 2.4% overall and 4.8% in each state. Thirty-six percent of respondents were Republican, 31% Democrat and 31% Independent or other.
Among Coloradans polled, nearly nine in 10 said they support protecting existing public lands surrounding Dolores River Canyon to conserve wildlife habitat, support outdoor recreation and safeguard the area’s scenic beauty. Last year U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., released draft legislation to designate a National Conservation Area in part of the Dolores River corridor within Dolores and San Miguel counties, after the two counties requested the legislation.
In Utah, 60% of survey respondents said President Biden’s recent restoring of more than a million acres previously removed from Bears Ears National Monument is more of a good thing for the state, and 30% said it’s more of a bad thing.
In terms of dealing with water supply challenges, 81% of respondents support conservation measures such as recycling and reduced use, while just 14% favor diverting more water from rivers in less populated areas of a state to more urban areas. That question was asked in six states, not including Idaho and Montana.
Nearly half of respondents reported making changes to where or when they recreate outdoors due to crowding, and 26% have adjusted their plans for outdoor recreation due to changes in climate like fires, less snow or less water.
In this election year, about three-quarters of Republicans, 87% of Independents/others and 96% of Democrats polled said an elected official’s position on conservation issues will be an important factor in determining whether to support that official.
“So voters are watching and these issues are likely to drive their decision making in the West,” pollster Metz said in a presentation of the poll results Thursday.