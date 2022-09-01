Colorado Parks and Wildlife is planning a third day of mandatory boat inspections for invasive species at the Loma Port of Entry on Labor Day, and is advising boaters to plan for the possibility of spending a little extra time there because it is likely to be busy with holiday traffic.
This is the agency's third day this year of operating its pilot Aquatic Nuisance Species Check Station in Loma, under a new program designed to help keep vessels contaminated with invasive animals and plants from entering the state's waters. A major concern involves zebra and quagga mussels that can multiply and clog water delivery pipes, cover docks and shorelines and have other impacts.
Colorado already has had requirements including that trailered and/or motorized watercraft be inspected before launching in any state waters after boating in a different state, or whenever an inspection is requested before entering or when exiting a water body in the state. Last year, state lawmakers passed a measure authorizing Parks and Wildlife to implement the pilot roadside inspection and decontamination program on select dates during the 2022 and 2023 boating seasons.
This year's operations at Loma are intended in particular to intercept boats potentially infested with mussels from Lake Powell. Parks and Wildlife has been trying to keep state waters free of invasive mussels. During the first Loma operation, on May 15, 34 vessels were inspected, 13 of them motorized, and three of the motorized boats, all of which had come from Lake Powell, had quagga mussel shells on them.
Parks and Wildlife says that on the second day in Loma, on July 23, 42 vessels were inspected, 28 of them motorized. Five of the motorized boats, all having come from Lake Powell, were found to have quagga mussel shells, resulting in the mussels being collected and the boats being sent to the decontamination station. Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Rachael Gonzales said that two of the five boats were jet skis, showing that not just bigger boats can become infested.
Only motorized and other trailered boats are required to stop at the station. Gonzales said people with nonmotorized, hand-launched boats are welcome to stop as well, and such cases generally are used more as educational opportunities for those boaters, though inspections still occur when it's needed or requested.
This will be the first time during the pilot program that Parks and Wildlife will be operating its station on a holiday. Robert Walters, Parks and Wildlife's invasive species program manager, said in a news release that he expects the station to be busy all day.
“We want to assure the public we will do our best to get everyone checked efficiently, and thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation," he said.
Parks and Wildlife said in its release that boaters can help expedite the inspection process and minimize impacts to their travels by minimizing the gear and equipment stored in a vessel during transport, being prepared to remove any covers on the vessel to allow for inspection, and cleaning, draining and drying vessels ahead of time.
"Watercraft found to have mud, plants, water or mussels during inspection will be subject to decontamination," Parks and Wildlife said in its release.
By taking the proper steps, Gonzales said, "you can make it quick and easy to go through and not get pulled aside for decontamination."
She said four vehicles drove by with motorized boats and didn't stop during the July 23 operation, but by and large Parks and Wildlife has had "amazing support and cooperation from the public," with people understanding the reason for the check station and being grateful for it. She said the roadside program has been a success, and she believes the plan remains to move it to another location next year, with the decision on that location likely to be made after this year's operations in Loma wrap up.