Colorado Parks and Wildlife is planning a third day of mandatory boat inspections for invasive species at the Loma Port of Entry on Labor Day, and is advising boaters to plan for the possibility of spending a little extra time there because it is likely to be busy with holiday traffic.

This is the agency's third day this year of operating its pilot Aquatic Nuisance Species Check Station in Loma, under a new program designed to help keep vessels contaminated with invasive animals and plants from entering the state's waters. A major concern involves zebra and quagga mussels that can multiply and clog water delivery pipes, cover docks and shorelines and have other impacts.