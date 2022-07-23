Meeker Horse Roundup

LUCAS TURNER/Rio Blanco Herald Times

Wild horses run near Meeker during a tour of the area in June. The Bureau of Land Management is currently working to capture and remove 750 horses from the area.

 LUCAS TURNER/Rio Blanco Herald Times

With the help of a helicopter, the Bureau of Land Management has captured more than 500 wild horses so far in its controversial efforts to reduce numbers in a herd in southern Rio Blanco County.

The agency reported that as of the end of the day Thursday, 512 horses had been gathered, including 95 foals, and 381 had been shipped to a holding facility in Axtell, Utah. Final figures from efforts Friday weren’t available by mid-afternoon, but BLM spokesman Eric Coulter said 13 more horses had been gathered by the time he left the operations, and while he’s not sure what happened after that he knows there wasn’t a significant increase in the day’s count after he left.