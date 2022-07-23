With the help of a helicopter, the Bureau of Land Management has captured more than 500 wild horses so far in its controversial efforts to reduce numbers in a herd in southern Rio Blanco County.
The agency reported that as of the end of the day Thursday, 512 horses had been gathered, including 95 foals, and 381 had been shipped to a holding facility in Axtell, Utah. Final figures from efforts Friday weren’t available by mid-afternoon, but BLM spokesman Eric Coulter said 13 more horses had been gathered by the time he left the operations, and while he’s not sure what happened after that he knows there wasn’t a significant increase in the day’s count after he left.
“Overall the gather’s actually going really well,” he said.
The BLM is trying to gather and remove about 750 horses from the Piceance-East Douglas herd management area west/southwest of Meeker, and southwest of Rangely, because of the herd’s high population. Friday marked a week since a BLM contractor began using a helicopter to help drive horses to trap sites. Over the previous month, 18 horses were captured through a method involving using water or food to bait them into corrals.
Although wild-horse advocates view helicopter-based operations as dangerous for horses, Coulter reported that so far no injuries have resulted from the Rio Blanco County operation. Two horses, one of them a foal, were euthanized due to concerns about pre-existing leg problems they had.
Coulter said that in helicopter-based operations, typically there are larger daily numbers of gathered horses early on based on results rounding up horses concentrated in certain areas. With the warm temperatures, a lot of horses are retreating to shade under trees, and it is more difficult to get them to come out of the trees, he said. Also, as trap locations are being moved to different areas, some of the terrain can be more difficult, resulting in smaller groups coming in, he said.
The BLM is authorized to gather up to 1,150 horses but plans to remove no more than 750 from the range. It plans to work with the local Piceance Mustangs nonprofit group on selecting which horses to release back onto the range, and to administer fertility control drugs to some of the horses being released.
The BLM says that nearly 1,400 horses were estimated as of last year to be living in on a range the agency says appropriately should have about 135-235 horses.
The agency moved up the roundup operation from September based on concerns about the health of the horses this spring. That drew objections from some wild-horse activists and others, including Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, in part out of concern about horses, particularly foals, being run in the summer heat.
The American Wild Horse Campaign said in a media update Friday that young foals and heavily pregnant mares are being rounded up.
“This is problematic as young foals and pregnant mares are prone to injury and stress as a result of being chased by helicopters and trapped in small corrals with other frantic horses,” the group said in the update.
The BLM agreed to a request by the governor to give a state veterinarian onsite access to the operation to monitor how it goes. Coulter said foals, and the horses in general, continue to look good when they come in, not looking hot and lathered with sweat. Operations are suspended when temperatures get too high, and none of the operations have occurred in temperatures over 91 degrees, he said.
On Monday, Neguse’s office said in a news release that he had introduced an amendment to an appropriations bill to eliminate funding of wild horse and burro roundups when aircraft are used.
“I am deeply concerned about BLM moving forward with these roundups. We must re-evaluate and reconsider the methods in which we manage these herds, ensuring that we are doing so cost-effectively and humanely,” he said in a news release.
The American Wild Horse Campaign said that it applauds Neguse’s amendment, but that the amendment did not advance.
The group contends that the fact that the horses being rounded up look healthy undercuts the BLM’s argument for holding the operation sooner. Coulter said monsoon rains that greened up forage have helped horses regain body weight, and they’re likely in the best condition they will be this year, making it the best time to gather them.