A recent state Supreme Court ruling has affirmed that only the entity operating a jointly owned oil and gas “unit” can challenge retroactive county property tax increases.
The ruling affirms that under state law, the operator is solely responsible for paying taxes on behalf of all those with an ownership interest in the unit, and others with an interest aren’t considered taxpayers and aren’t entitled to be notified of, and separately challenge, retroactive assessments and property tax increases that result.
The ruling reversed a ruling by a division of the state Court of Appeals, which if it had stood would have meant that potentially hundreds or even thousands of parties with an interest in a unit would have been entitled to be treated as taxpayers with the right to be notified of the assessments and challenge them.
“The counties would have been faced with collateral challenges from people who said they had not gotten notice even though the operator had gotten notice and had protested,” said Nate Keever, a Grand Junction attorney who represented Montezuma County in the case.
The case grew out of a separate one involving Kinder Morgan, which owns a 44% share in, and operates, the McElmo Dome unit, a consolidation of ownership interests in a large deposit of carbon dioxide in Montezuma and Dolores counties.
The carbon dioxide is piped to Texas for use in oil and gas operations.
Montezuma County conducted an audit for the 2008 tax year and determined that Kinder Morgan underreported the valuation of gas in the unit’s leaseholds at the wellhead by improperly deducting certain costs.
The county increased its valuation of the unit by about $57 million, and the county assessor imposed a retroactive tax assessment totaling more than $2 million based on the increased value, according to the state Supreme Court’s recent ruling.
Kinder Morgan then challenged the county’s authority to impose the retroactive tax, in a case that also went all the way to the state Supreme Court. Keever represented the county in that case, in which the high court ruled against Kinder Morgan.
After that ruling, a nonprofit corporation called the CO2 Committee, whose members collectively own about an 11% interest in the unit, challenged the same retroactive tax increases, arguing the county violated its members’ rights by failing to provide individual notice of, and an opportunity to separately challenge, the retroactive assessment and increased tax. The county assessor told the group it wasn’t required to provide notice, and the county Board of Equalization said group members weren’t notified because they weren’t county taxpayers.
The CO2 Committee sued, and the county responded in court that the group’s members weren’t responsible for paying the taxes and didn’t have standing to seek a tax abatement. A lower court agreed, but the appeals court ruled the group had standing because it suffered an injury in fact and had a legally protected interest.
According to the recent high-court ruling, a unit entails any oil, gas or other hydrocarbon well or well field with multiple ownerships, or any combination of wells, fields or properties consolidated into single operation. The purpose is to facilitate efficient development through coordinated operation.
Keever said a unit might involve multiple oil and gas companies with their own leases in an area, with one operating them.
Ownership interests also may include royalty owners who have leased oil and gas rights. He said in theory the operator charges a portion of the taxes to nonoperating interests based on their share.
He said the system for taxing units in Colorado is set up to have the operator represent everyone in a unit for tax purposes, which is something the others essentially agree to in contracts.
Keever said that otherwise, the county would have to notify every royalty owner in a unit in the case of a reassessment, which could be thousands of parties.
He said most royalty owners wouldn’t have the ability to challenge a tax issue regardless because only the operator has the information needed to make a challenge.
Keever said when the appeals court ruling favoring the C02 Committee came out, everyone from operators to counties to the state property tax administrator, JoAnn Groff, said the ruling was a change from how everyone was operating and asked the legislature to clarify the matter.
Last year, after the appeals court ruling, the legislature “chose to clarify” that non-operating interest owners aren’t subject to independent valuation or notice, the state Supreme Court said in its ruling.
The court called that ruling “instructive,” and said that to hold that owners of nonoperating interests have standing in the audit and protest process would “clearly contravene” the legislature’s intent.
Keever said the Legislature made things clear going forward, but concern had lingered due to the appeals court ruling over whether challenges could be mounted in cases where reassessments already had been done, the additional taxes had been paid, and counties may already have spent those revenues.
He said the high court ruling put that concern to an end, and also put to rest the question somewhat suggested in the appeals court ruling regarding the constitutionality of how non-operator interests are treated under state law for tax purposes.