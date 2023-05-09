A sharply divided Colorado Supreme Court recently had the last word on a long-running, back-and-forth legal battle related to who has jurisdiction to resolve oil and gas royalty disputes.
In a 4-3 vote in a decision issued in late March, the court agreed with the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission that the commission lacks jurisdiction to resolve bona fide disputes between producers and royalty owners over lease contract terms. The ruling means some contract-dispute lawsuits can go forward in court after being on hold pending resolution of the jurisdictional question.
The court majority, in an opinion delivered by Justice Melissa Hart, ruled in connection with lawsuits brought by several Garfield County royalty owners. It found that the commission can’t resolve disputes over royalty payments “where the parties disagree about the meaning or application of a relevant contract term.”
The case involves Antero Resources, a onetime Garfield County natural gas producer before it sold off its local assets, and a dispute over whether it was able to deduct certain post-production costs from royalty payments under the terms of the leases. The royalty owners say Antero underpaid royalties in violation of their contracts.
At issue are breach-of-contract suits brought by royalty owners against Antero in 2016-17. Antero moved to dismiss the suits, saying the claims should have been first brought to the oil and gas commission to determine if it had jurisdiction. Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Denise Lynch agreed with Antero, based in part on a similar ruling by fellow 9th District Judge John Neiley in another Garfield County case.
The oil and gas commission then considered the claims against Antero and said it didn’t have jurisdiction to resolve them. It cited state law saying it doesn’t have the jurisdiction to determine the amount of royalty proceeds due if the determination involves resolving a “bona fide dispute over the interpretation of a contract for payment.”
Antero then challenged the commission’s finding in Denver District Court, where a judge determined COGCC had jurisdiction “because, in (the district court’s) view, the contracts at issue were unambiguous and resolution of the disputes required only factual determinations,” Hart wrote in her opinion.
A Colorado Court of Appeals panel then reversed that ruling, backing the commission on the jurisdiction question and finding that the leases at issue required legal interpretation.
Hart said in her ruling that a 1999 appeals court ruling found that state law gives the commission jurisdiction only over matters involving timely payment of royalty proceeds, and not over disputes over the legal entitlement to proceeds under the terms of a lease. From 1999-2017 that conclusion “appears to have been uniformly accepted by the district courts and was settled law at the court of appeals and COGCC,” Hart wrote.
“Indeed, COGCC has never accepted jurisdiction to adjudicate a dispute over contract terms,” she wrote.
She reasoned that while the district court decided the lease terms were unambiguous or the subject of a factual rather than legal dispute, so that no determination by the COGCC would be required to resolve the parties’ dispute about the terms’ meaning, the “determination that contract language is unambiguous is itself contract interpretation.”
She said that in the case of one of the leases at issue, the district court “spent several pages of its opinion interpreting the lease” to conclude it wasn’t ambiguous.
“COGCC is not statutorily authorized to engage in this type of analysis,” Hart wrote.
In a sharply critical dissenting opinion, Justice Carlos Samour, Jr., wrote that the court majority “sees no daylight between interpreting an ambiguous contract and applying or enforcing an unambiguous contract. This is error. And, relatedly, it is error for the majority to equate reading a contract to determine whether it is ambiguous with interpreting an ambiguous contract. The result is that the majority shrinks the jurisdiction of the Commission and, correspondingly, supersizes the jurisdiction of the district court.”
He wrote that rather than keeping the oil and gas commission “from wrongly passing the buck to our overburdened and overworked district courts, the majority empowers the Commission to evade responsibility specifically delegated to it by the legislature.”
Commission spokeswoman Megan Castle said it has no comment at this time on the ruling.
Hart was joined in the majority opinion by Chief Justice Brian Boatright and justices Monica Márquez and Richard Gabriel. Justices William Hood, III, and Maria Berkenkotter joined in the dissent.
Grand Junction attorney Nate Keever has represented royalty owners in a number of cases involving disputes with oil and gas producers, and agrees with the Supreme Court ruling.
“We’ve been handling royalty disputes in the courts for decades,” he said.
He said courts, with rules in place for things such as discovery and trials, are well suited to handle royalty contract disputes, whereas the oil and gas commission isn’t set up to have trials and doesn’t have someone to interpret contracts and the law.
Keever said that from the standpoint of most people involved with such disputes, the ruling “just solidifies what was happening in practice.” He said he didn’t think that even industry as a whole was hoping the commission would take over such disputes. He noted that he is handling several cases involving local producer Terra Energy Partners, which hasn’t taken the position that the commission has jurisdiction, and those cases have been proceeding.
Some other cases have been stayed in the state courts pending the resolution of the Antero case and now will move forward, he said. These include two cases in which he is representing royalty owner clients, and one of those cases involves Antero.