A sharply divided Colorado Supreme Court recently had the last word on a long-running, back-and-forth legal battle related to who has jurisdiction to resolve oil and gas royalty disputes.

In a 4-3 vote in a decision issued in late March, the court agreed with the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission that the commission lacks jurisdiction to resolve bona fide disputes between producers and royalty owners over lease contract terms. The ruling means some contract-dispute lawsuits can go forward in court after being on hold pending resolution of the jurisdictional question.