The Bureau of Reclamation today plans to restart operations at a saltwater injection well in the Paradox Valley in western Montrose County, more than a year after suspending injections after they caused a 4.5-magnitude earthquake.
The agency is resuming injections on a six-month, test basis involving a 32% reduced injection rate, and will use test data to determine operations at the well after that.
The injection well dates back to the 1990s and is used to dispose salty groundwater more than 14,000 feet into an underground formation. It has been used to remove salt that otherwise would reach the Dolores and Colorado rivers, and its operation helps address salinity problems in the Colorado River that cause agricultural-production and other problems downstream.
But the operation also has caused thousands of earthquakes, most too small to be noticeable even to nearby residents, but some large enough to be felt far away, though they caused little damage.
The quake in March 2019, with an epicenter nearly a mile away from the well, was the largest ever associated with the operation and was felt in places including the Grand Valley and Moab.
Seismic activity associated with the well has been increasing over the years as pressure in the underground reservoir shas increased, and the Bureau of Reclamation is currently considering long-term options for replacing it. It has proposed operating a new well at one of two proposed locations in the valley, using evaporation ponds, or building a plant that would heat water to crystallize salt from it.
It plans this summer to release a final environmental impact statement that will be open to a 30-day public comment period, after which a final decision will be issued.
Meanwhile, the agency is revising operations at its current well after analysis linked it to last year’s quake. Agency spokeswoman Justyn Liff said modeling studies in recent months show that pore pressures — the fluid pressures in rock at depth — within several miles of the well have decreased since operations there were suspended.
“These studies further indicate that pressures will remain relatively low during the planned six-month decreased injection test,” she said.
The agency will monitor injection pressure and seismic response near the well, and shut down the well for evaluation if any abnormal responses are observed, Liff said.
Ed Warner, area manager for the Bureau of Reclamation’s Western Colorado Area Office, said in a statement, “Based on our analysis of data gathered after the March 4 earthquake, we believe it is prudent to restart injection operations at the unit at a decreased rate.
The well’s role in salinity control has dropped over the years as the Bureau of Reclamation has had to reduce injection rates as underground pressure levels have grown. Liff said the well intercepted and disposed of about 109,000 tons of salt a year from 2002 to 2012, and 95,000 tons a year from 2013-18. The agency expects to dispose of about 33,000 tons in the six-month test.