Small businesses in area counties are potentially eligible for special federal Small Business Administration loans to deal with impacts from this year’s debris flows in Glenwood Canyon and resulting closures of Interstate 70.
The office of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Friday that SBA has awarded a disaster declaration in Garfield, Eagle, Mesa, Pitkin, Rio Blanco and Routt counties as a result of the flooding and mudslides that closed the highway and also affected access to the Colorado River in the canyon.
The highway through the canyon has undergone multiple closures this summer from flooding or the threat of flooding in areas burned in last summer’s Grizzly Creek Fire.
Major flooding and resulting damage in late July ultimately closed the road for more than two weeks, the longest I-70 closure ever in the canyon.
Polis on Sept. 10 wrote to an SBA official to request a declaration that would allow for assistance via SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans, citing in part “economic impacts due to the loss of visitors and associated sales associated with the closure of Interstate 70.”
“The closure resulted in loss revenues between 50% and 75% for hundreds of small-town businesses; and reduced outdoor recreation business due to the closure of Glenwood Canyon and resultant loss of access to portions of the Colorado River,” Polis wrote.
The closure not only affected Garfield County but had more regional business impacts because of the shutdown of a major-east west transportation artery relied on for shipping of goods, commuting by workers, and access to the region by tourists.
Eligibility for the SBA economic-injury loans is based only on the financial impact of the disaster and not any property damage.
However, a business may qualify for both an economic-injury disaster loan and physical disaster loan, with a maximum combined loan amount of $2 million, according to the news release from the governor’s office.
The economic-injury loan is available only to small businesses when it is determined that they can’t obtain credit elsewhere.
The loans have an interest rate of 2.855% for small businesses and 2% for private nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years.
They may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster.
The deadline to apply for funds through the SBA disaster designation is June 16, 2022.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications on the SBA website, www.sba.gov.
For additional information, contact the SBA disaster assistance customer service center at 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339) or disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
Polis previously issued his own disaster declarations for the mudslides and requested federal emergency aid to rebuild I-70, with some funds being granted a day after his request.
“We took action immediately to help Coloradans impacted by the Glenwood Canyon closures, and this additional funding will provide continued support to the small businesses affected by this devastating disaster,” he said in last week’s news release. “I thank our federal partners for fulfilling our request to help us build our roads back better and for their work to provide important relief to our small businesses.”
According to the news release, the Grand Junction Small Business Development Center is offering free, personalized counseling to help affected businesses in their recovery.
Businesses may contact the center by emailing frontdesk@gjincubator.org, calling 970-243-5242, or visiting the SBDC office at 2591 Legacy Way, Grand Junction, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Visitors are encouraged to call first for an appointment.
Businesses also may contact the Northwest Small Business Development Center at info@northwestsbdc.org.