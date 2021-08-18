Tuesday night's District 51 School Board meeting ended in an informal pep rally with people shouting anti-vaccination and anti-mask messages, calls for School District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko to resign, another parent calling for Sirko to be arrested, and the board receiving a police escort to their cars.
The meeting was packed with parents furious over a proposed change that would put a time limit on the entire public comment section during meetings. Parents said this is a way for them to be silenced. Board members discussed this at the Aug. 10 meeting, saying that the change was needed so that they could conduct business in a timely manner.
The board didn’t get the chance to discuss the item in person.
The board first discussed the Grand Junction High School bond before moving to public comments. After comments mostly on anti-mask and anti-vaccination topics, Board President Tom Parrish ended the session.
“That was only 35 minutes, you said it would be 45 minutes,” one parent yelled.
After some back and forth, Parrish called for a 10-minute recess.
Upon returning and attempting to go into Sirko’s superintendent report, parents pushed back and the school board opted to go into an executive session on the agenda.
As they left to discuss the item privately, the scene inside of the Harry Butler Board Room at R-5 High School, 455 N. 22nd St., descended into a raucous rally. That’s when one parent called for Sirko’s resignation, which drew thunderous applause. Then another called for the superintendent’s arrest.
One man spoke in front of the crowd and said he felt the district was not giving equal voice to anti-mask people. He too ended his speech calling for the superintendent’s resignation. The school district does not presently require students or staff to wear masks, though they are recommended.
A Grand Junction Police officer attempted to calm down the crowd and allow the board to conduct its business but to no avail. Then, as a woman read an anti-vaccination rendition of the 1930s Abbot and Costello classic, “Who’s on First?,” the board could be seen outside receiving a police escort to their cars.
The board is scheduled to to reconvene virtually on Vimeo where it will vote on the policy change to public comments.
Will Jones, School Board candidate for the District D seat, was in attendance and spoke on a Facebook Live video afterwards.
"I witnessed the most ridiculous leadership in the history of leadership," Jones said, referring to the board. "These things cannot happen."