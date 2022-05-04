In a party-line vote, a Senate committee on Tuesday deadlocked on a landmark Colorado conservation bill after Republican senators questioned the appropriateness of withdrawing acreage from future oil and gas leasing.
The Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee 10-10 vote, while a tie, lets the Senate proceed with consideration of a final vote on the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act, or CORE, either as a standalone bill or as part of larger package of bills. But the vote pointed to potential challenges the bill may face getting passed in the narrowly divided chamber.
The measure would withdraw about 200,000 acres in the Thompson Divide area southwest of Glenwood Springs from future oil and gas leasing, provide wilderness or other conservation designations for other lands from Colorado’s central mountains to southwest Colorado, and formally designate the boundaries of the Curecanti National Recreation Area west of Gunnison.
It also would establish Camp Hale outside Leadville, where the 10th Mountain Division’s ski troops trained during World War II, as the nation’s first National Historic Landscape.
The bill has passed the House of Representatives multiple times but never previously had undergone a Senate vote.
“This is a high-water mark for what we hope is the final hurdle before it passes the Senate and becomes law,” Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., who sits on the Energy & Natural Resources Committee, said in kicking off discussion by the committee about the bill.
But Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, sought unsuccessfully, in another 10-10 vote, to amend the measure to halt the prohibition against oil and gas leasing.
“With fuel prices at record highs, we should be looking for opportunities to increase production and certainly not to restrict it further,” he said.
Hickenlooper, who once worked in the oil and gas industry, said the Thompson Divide has low oil and gas potential, he’s not aware of any modern production occurring there, and while there’s some natural gas there, there aren’t roads and the cost of exploring for gas and putting in a pipeline wouldn’t justify production.
“There’s just not enough production that would come out of it,” he said.
Lee questioned why a permanent mineral withdrawal is needed if there are no oil and gas prospects, but also cited a past U.S. Forest Service estimate of a high occurrence of oil and gas in Thompson Divide. He said there is no good reason for permanently taking off the table what might be prove useful and commercially viable in the future.
Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, said he isn’t opposed to mineral withdrawals where there shouldn’t be mining and drilling, but that needs to be balanced with accelerating resource development elsewhere. He pointed to the concern European allies have due to dependency on Russian oil and gas.
“They’re looking at America to lead at the moment for more oil and gas production,” he said.
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, told the committee, “We need to increase development of American energy and critical minerals. Now isn’t the time to be permanently withdrawing federal land (from mineral development).”
Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., noting the high oil and gas production in his state, said that hasn’t resulted in savings at the gas pump.
He said there are places where production should occur and where it shouldn’t, and it’s important to find the right solution for individual public lands based on local conditions.
Hickenlooper pointed to the CORE bill’s broad-based, bipartisan support within Colorado and said it is a model for how public land decisions should be made.
“If we deny people in their own states who are so committed to a quality of life and the right to designate lands and support that quality of life, then I think we are turning our backs on the people that elect us,” he said.