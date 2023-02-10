U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher of Grand Junction moved a crucial step closer to becoming a federal district judge Thursday when the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee approved of his nomination for the job in a bipartisan vote, signaling a high likelihood that he’ll be confirmed for the position once a vote by the full Senate occurs.
The committee voted 14-7 in favor of confirming Gallagher, with Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham, Chuck Grassley and Thom Tillis joining Democrats in backing Gallagher.
“I think it’s all smooth sailing from here. It’s just a question of when he’ll get a final vote” by the full Senate, said Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond in Virginia who tracks federal judicial nominations.
He said he’s guessing that vote will occur later this month, or more likely in March.
Tobias noted that some of the judicial nominees voted on by the committee Thursday received straight party-line, 11-10 votes of approval after having been criticized by Republicans who thought they were controversial, but there was no such criticism of Gallagher.
“I think he’s in great shape now” to win confirmation by the full Senate, Tobias said.
Tobias said he’s guessing Gallagher will get perhaps 60 votes of approval in the 100-member Senate, and he only needs to be approved by a majority to be confirmed.
“I don’t see any red flags or anything. I think it will be smooth and then he’ll be able to take a seat on the bench.”
President Joe Biden nominated Gallagher to fill a vacancy as a district court judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. He would be based out of Denver if he’s confirmed.
His position in Grand Junction as a magistrate judge is a part-time one that involves helping district court judges manage caseloads, and he has held it for more than a decade. He also does criminal defense work, and previously served as a prosecutor.
During a hearing before the Judiciary Committee in December involving several judicial nominees, Gallagher told the panel that his nomination by Biden was “truly the honor and privilege of my professional career.” Gallagher was accompanied at the hearing by numerous family members, and was introduced to the panel by U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., who along with Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., had recommended to Biden that Gallagher be nominated.
Bennet told the committee in December that he and Hickenlooper recommended Gallagher because, unlike any judges now serving on the District Court of Colorado, he has spent the majority of his career on the Western Slope and has a specific perspective on Western Slope issues such as public lands and natural resources. Bennet said that as a magistrate judge Gallagher has dealt with issues involving difficult tradeoffs between natural resource extraction, conservation and recreation.
“These issues are common for the U.S. District Court for Colorado and they require somebody with Judge Gallagher’s deep and direct experience,” Bennet said.
Tobias said Gallagher is already a well-qualified, very experienced judge.
“I think he’ll be great and he’ll be ready to go on day one because he’s been working on the same kind of cases as a part-time magistrate,” Tobias said.