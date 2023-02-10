U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher of Grand Junction moved a crucial step closer to becoming a federal district judge Thursday when the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee approved of his nomination for the job in a bipartisan vote, signaling a high likelihood that he’ll be confirmed for the position once a vote by the full Senate occurs.

The committee voted 14-7 in favor of confirming Gallagher, with Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham, Chuck Grassley and Thom Tillis joining Democrats in backing Gallagher.