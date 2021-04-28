The U.S. Senate today is expected to vote on whether to reverse a Trump administration rule that limited the EPA’s ability to regulate methane emissions from oil and gas development.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., in a Senate floor speech Tuesday supported the proposal to use the Congressional Review Act to reverse the rule. He said that doing so will create jobs, protect the environment and help fight climate change.
Bennet added that leaking methane at oil and gas facilities is “terrible for industry because it makes their fuel much dirtier and it cuts into their bottom line.”
Methane is a marketable product for the industry but leaks allow for a potent greenhouse gas to reach the atmosphere, and emitted methane also is mixed with toxins harmful to humans.
In 2014, Colorado imposed the nation’s first regulations specifically aimed at reducing methane emissions from oil and gas development.
“Our approach worked so well that the EPA and the Bureau of Land Management drew on it for methane rules at the federal level,” Bennet said.
Those rules were implemented during the Obama administration, but the Trump administration moved to undo them. Last year, a judge in California found the BLM’s process in rolling back the Obama BLM rule inadequate, but a Wyoming judge largely vacated the Obama-era BLM rule, finding the agency exceeded its regulatory authority. The rulings meant decades-old BLM rules instead apply.
As for the EPA methane regulations, the Western Leaders Network — a coalition of 450 local and tribal elected officials across the Interior West — said in a news release Tuesday that before last year, the industry was required under Obama-era EPA regs to update equipment and conduct periodic inspections for leaks and malfunctions to reduce pollution.
“But the (Trump) administration, in its final days, directed EPA to remove federal air pollution limits from oil and gas transmission and storage facilities. The move, by the agency’s own estimates, would increase methane emissions by 850,000 tons by 2030,” the Western Leaders Network said in its release.
The group’s executive director, Gwen Lachelt, has written to western senators to support the Senate’s reversal of the Trump administration’s action.The group says doing so would restore methane pollution protections under the EPA.
In supporting reversing the Trump administration’s action on the EPA methane rule, Bennet on Tuesday cited last year’s record wildfires in Colorado, the shorter ski seasons its resort towns are facing, and the hotter and drier conditions in the state. He also says cracking down on methane emissions creates employment associated with finding and fixing leaks and developing new technology.
“It has the potential to create thousands of jobs, high-paying jobs mostly in rural areas where people are reasonably concerned about what this energy transition is going to mean for them. Let’s pay people to capture methane, to make the industry viable, to make the product less harmful and to create high-paying jobs in rural areas in America that need them,” he said.