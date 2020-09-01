Colorado’s U.S. senators are pushing for a strong federal government response to the mudslide and other post-burn threats being posed by the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., is working to secure emergency watershed protection funds and other federal funding to restore the Glenwood Canyon watershed and plans to visit the canyon on Thursday, according to a media advisory on the event issued Monday by his office. Also Monday, Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., called on the U.S. Department of Transportation to coordinate as much as possible with the state and local governments to mitigate possible long-term impacts on transportation infrastructure stemming from ongoing wildfires in Colorado. He cited specific concerns about the threat to Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon.
In a letter to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Gardner noted that the fire itself closed the interstate for two weeks.
He added, “Potential heavy rainfall, as we had over the weekend, could result in a mudslide or rock fall, which stand to significantly impact safety and infrastructure, and thus the movement of people and goods. I-70 facilitates residents, visitors, and commerce and it is paramount that we are ready to mitigate potential impacts, should such an event occur.”
Gardner, a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, wrote to Chao that current Colorado fires “pose significant threats to safety in our communities, including to their infrastructure and long-term effects to this infrastructure. I am concerned and request that we work together to monitor any potential long-term impacts on infrastructure stemming from the fires, such as future rockslides, mudslides, and avalanches.” Gardner recently met with federal and local officials in the Glenwood Springs area about the Grizzly Creek Fire and its potential long-term impacts.
“I appreciate the work federal agencies are doing to provide swift support as Colorado continues to respond to wildfires during this uniquely challenging season. I also believe we must continue working together at the federal, state, and local level on wildfire resiliency during and following the fires,” Gardner wrote to Chao.
Expected mudslides and debris flows in Glenwood Canyon threaten not just I-70 but municipal watersheds. Locally, the Clifton Water District gets its water from the Colorado River and expects possible impacts. The Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction, the state’s largest in history, also could have local watershed impacts, including to water supplies and fish.
Bennet on Thursday is scheduled to be joined in Glenwood Canyon by representatives from the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, federal Natural Resources Conservation Service, Federal Highway Administration, Colorado Water Conservation Board, White River National Forest and other entities.
The meeting will be held at Glenwood Canyon’s Grizzly Creek Rest Area, which is closed to the public.