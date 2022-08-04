Locally based U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher will now be considered by President Joe Biden to fill either of two federal district judge vacancies thanks to recommendations made by U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both D-Colo.
On Wednesday, the senators recommended Gallagher and two other candidates to Biden for an upcoming vacancy to be created in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado after Judge Raymond P. Moore takes senior status on June 20, 2023. Senior judges take on a smaller caseload than active judges.
Sundeep K. (Rob) Addy, a partner in a Denver law firm, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Kato Crews also have been recommended for consideration to replace Moore.
In April, the senators recommended the same three candidates to replace Judge William Martínez, who will take senior status on Feb. 10, 2023.
“Since an announcement has not yet been made for Judge Martínez’s replacement, the senators recommend — in consultation with their advisory committee — that Biden consider these three candidates for both vacancies,” Bennet’s office said in a news release.
Whoever is nominated by Biden for the openings will be subject to a confirmation process by the Senate.
Gallagher has served as federal magistrate judge in Colorado for a decade. Magistrate judges aid district court judges in handling caseloads, such as by presiding over pretrial matters in civil cases and some court appearances by criminal defendants.
Gallagher is a former deputy district attorney in Colorado’s 21st Judicial District in Mesa County from 1997-2000. He currently works in criminal defense in addition to his work as magistrate judge, which is only part-time.
A federal court official Wednesday passed along a message from Gallagher that he is unable to comment on the recommendations to fill the vacancies.
Addy is a former journalist who helped produce Emmy-award-winning documentaries for PBS. He has litigated before many federal and state courts, and in 2020-21 served as a special assistant attorney general for the state of Colorado, helping investigate the Aurora Police Department and Aurora Fire Rescue.
Krews has been a federal magistrate judge since 2018. He worked early in his legal career as an attorney with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board’s Denver office. He also has worked in private practice, focusing on civil litigation and labor and employment law, and serving as the sole or lead attorney in multiple trials.
“Due to their compassion, intellect and temperament, all three candidates would make excellent jurists and serve the people of Colorado with integrity,” Bennet and Hickenlooper wrote to Biden.
The senators last year recommended Gallagher and two others for another federal district judge vacancy in Colorado. In that instance Biden ended up nominating Nina Wang, at the time another U.S. magistrate judge, who since has been confirmed by the Senate.
Currently, all of the federal district judges in Colorado are based in Denver. Jeff Colwell, clerk of court for the District of Colorado, said recently that a district judge is sent to western Colorado about once a month to cover caseloads as required.
He said the district could use at least two more district judges, “but those judges would probably sit here in Denver.” While the population in Grand Junction and elsewhere on the Western Slope is growing, the region doesn’t yet generate enough cases to perhaps justify a full-time judge being based in the region at this point, he said.
In December, Bennet and Hickenlooper introduced legislation that would add three judges to Colorado’s district judge. According to information from Bennet’s office, the last time Congress authorized a new judgeship in Colorado was 1984.
Since then the state’s population has grown 81%, and currently the average weighted caseload per judge in the district is well above the national average, Bennet’s office says.
The district currently has seven active district court judges; four senior district court judges; seven full-time magistrate judges, six of them in Denver and one in Colorado Springs; and two part-time magistrate judges, in Durango and Grand Junction.