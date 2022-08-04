Locally based U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher will now be considered by President Joe Biden to fill either of two federal district judge vacancies thanks to recommendations made by U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both D-Colo.

On Wednesday, the senators recommended Gallagher and two other candidates to Biden for an upcoming vacancy to be created in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado after Judge Raymond P. Moore takes senior status on June 20, 2023. Senior judges take on a smaller caseload than active judges.