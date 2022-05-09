Photo by Megan Terlecky / Mesa County Sheriff's Office Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell presents the flag to family members of Mesa County Sgt. Wayne Weyler’s family during the 2022 Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony in Golden honoring law enforcement officers killed in 2021.
County Sheriff Sgt. Wayne Weyler, who died in the line of duty from COVID-19 on Dec. 10, 2021, was honored at the state’s Law Enforcement Memorial in Golden on Saturday. Weyler was honored along with other members of law enforcement who died in the line of duty.
Photo by Megan Terlecky / Mesa County Sheriff's Office Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell participates in last Friday’s 2022 Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony honoring law enforcement officers killed in 2021.
Submittted photo Larry Bennett, Linda Bennett Crow, Captain Gareth Parks and Chief Ken Watkins pose for a photo after a ceremony recogniing John F. Bennett, who died in the line of duty with the Grand Junction Fire Department on June 19, 1973.