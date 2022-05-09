Law enforcment 1

Photo by Megan Terlecky / Mesa County Sheriff's Office Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell presents the flag to family members of Mesa County Sgt. Wayne Weyler’s family during the 2022 Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony in Golden honoring law enforcement officers killed in 2021.

The names of Mesa County Sheriff's Sergeant Wayne Weyler and Grand Junction Fire Department Captain John Bennett were added to memorials over the weekend.

County Sheriff Sgt. Wayne Weyler, who died in the line of duty from COVID-19 on Dec. 10, 2021, was honored at the state’s Law Enforcement Memorial in Golden on Saturday. Weyler was honored along with other members of law enforcement who died in the line of duty.

Weyler, who died from COVID-19 Dec. 10, 2021 at age 64, had his name added to the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial Friday in Golden along with 16 other officers who died in the line of duty in 2021.

Photo by Megan Terlecky / Mesa County Sheriff's Office Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell prepares to present the flag to Mesa County Sgt. Wayne Weyler’s family during the 2022 Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony in Golden honoring law enforcement officers killed in 2021.

Colleagues and family members remembered Weyler as a dedicated investigator and devoted Christian. Sheriff Todd Rowell participated in the ceremony.

Photo by Megan Terlecky / Mesa County Sheriff's Office Members of law enforcement carry wreaths during the 2022 Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony honoring our hero officers killed in 2021.

Of the officers whose names were added to the memorial, eight died in the line of duty from COVID-19, according to U.S. Attorney for Colorado Cole Finegan, who spoke at the ceremony.

"We pay tribute to those officers who sacrificed their health, and ultimately their lives, while keeping the rest of us safe," Finegan said.

Photo by Megan Terlecky / Mesa County Sheriff's Office Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell participates in last Friday’s 2022 Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony honoring law enforcement officers killed in 2021.

A vigil is being held for Weyler and the other Mesa County law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty at 6 p.m. May 19 at the Sheriff's Office.

He will also have his name formally dedicated at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on May 13.

Weyler's name will be formally dedicated at the National Law Enforcement Memorial Friday in Washington D.C.

Members of Weyler's family were at the Friday's ceremony and were presented with a flag by Sheriff Todd Rowell in honor of the longtime deputy and sergeant.

Submittted photo Larry Bennett, Linda Bennett Crow, Captain Gareth Parks and Chief Ken Watkins pose for a photo after a ceremony recogniing John F. Bennett, who died in the line of duty with the Grand Junction Fire Department on June 19, 1973.

Another ceremony was held to honor a former Grand Junction firefighter on Saturday.

During this ceremony, the Colorado Fallen Firefighters Foundation added 16 names to the memorial wall in Lakewood.

That included Grand Junction Fire Department Captain John Bennett, who died June 19, 1973 after suffering a heart attack on duty.

Bennett is the first Grand Junction firefighter to be memorialized by the foundation, according to a press release.

According to the release, at the time of Bennett's death cardiac arrest was not recognized as an line of duty death, but that has changed.

The Bennett family, the GJFD honor guard and GJFD Chief Ken Watkins all participated in the ceremony.