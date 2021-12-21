Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Palisade SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Dec 21, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in Palisade.According to a press release, the shooting occurred at 7 p.m. Saturday on the 3900 block of Hickman Road.According to the release, one person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. That person was still in the hospital as of Monday, according to MCSO Public Information Officer Megan Terlecky, but no more information on the case was available. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Shooting Press Release Weaponry Journalism Military Mesa County Sheriff Hospital Office Gunshot Police Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section Animal Study Suggests Link Between Obesity and Gum Disease Moderna Says Its Booster Protects Well Against Omicron FAA approves license for Spaceport Camden in Georgia Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView