The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in Palisade.

According to a press release, the shooting occurred at 7 p.m. Saturday on the 3900 block of Hickman Road.

According to the release, one person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

That person was still in the hospital as of Monday, according to MCSO Public Information Officer Megan Terlecky, but no more information on the case was available.