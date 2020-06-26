Backers of a 2,500-foot setback between new oil and gas wells and homes on Thursday launched an email-based signature-gathering effort to get such a measure on the November ballot.
The measure comes two years after Colorado voters defeated a similar measure, and amidst uncertainty about whether signature-gathering not involving in-person petition circulators will stand up in court.
A newly formed group, Safe & Healthy Colorado, on Thursday announced the launch of the signature-gathering effort for Initiative 174. Anne Lee Foster, one of its organizers, said the group includes many of the same leaders involved in the 2018 measure.
“I think this is once again a grassroots effort of mothers and teachers, nurses and health care providers to protect their communities from the onslaught of oil and gas. This is really citizen democracy at work and we need everyone to sign that form and vote yes in November,” Foster said.
The measure would apply to homes, schools and waterways. Foster said it wouldn’t apply to intermittent streams, unlike the 2018 measure.
“The intermittent stream (provision) got a lot of criticism last time, for sure,” she said.
Opponents had said that provision vastly expanded the measure’s reach, making much more oil and gas off-limits to being produced even with directional and horizontal drilling techniques.
Colorado currently has a 500-foot setback requirement applying to homes, and a 1,000-foot requirement applying to schools, hospitals and other high-occupancy buildings. Advocates of the ballot initiative say a greater setback is required for health and safety reasons.
Recently the activist group Colorado Rising stepped back from its efforts to help get a setback measure on the ballot, citing concerns about the viability of being able to collect enough signatures during a pandemic.
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered that signatures can be collected by email or mail due to pandemic safety concerns. Diane Schwenke, president and chief executive officer of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, said a legal challenge of that order is before the state Supreme Court and makes signature-gathering efforts based on the order risky because the order could be struck down. The chamber is part of a coalition of some 40 business organizations that has filed a court brief opposing the order.
This week, Schwenke and Dave Davia, chief executive officer of the Colorado Association of Mechanical and Plumbing Contractors, said they were dropping their own oil and gas ballot initiatives, including one that would have established an independent rather than governor-appointed commission to regulate oil and gas development in the state. They had said that measure would lead to regulatory decisionmaking based on expertise rather than politics, but opponents worried the result would be a pro-industry regulatory shift.
Schwenke and Davia said they want to give a newly appointed, professional Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission a chance to do its work.
Schwenke said the new commission deserves a “fair shake” when it comes to continuing to pass new rules to implement the Senate Bill 181 oil and gas measure passed last year.
Schwenke expects setbacks to be addressed as part of that work, which “makes it all the more disappointing that the environmental community thinks that they can just enact regulations on a highly complex economic engine by ballot.”
Safe & Healthy Colorado has set up on its website the ability to download and sign the petition form, and already had gotten hundreds sent back Thursday within hours of starting to collect signatures, Foster said. She said it needs about 125,000 signatures to get the measure on the ballot and is aiming to collect about 175,000.
Its website, www.safeandhealthyco.org, cites endorsements of its initiative by Andrew Romanoff, who is running against John Hickenlooper in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary race, and climate activist Bill McKibben.