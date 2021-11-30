Colorado’s seasonal snowpack accumulation is off to a sluggish start even as reservoir operators, agricultural irrigators and municipal water providers are hoping for above-average snowfall this winter to help the region recover from long-term drought.
Snowpack amounts as of Monday ranged from a mere 36% of median in the combined San Miguel/Dolores/Animas/San Juan river basins to 78% in the Laramie/North Platte basins basins, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The Upper Colorado River Basin in Colorado stood at 67%, and the Gunnison River Basin, at 56%.
“Unfortunately, right now the snowpack is not that great for western Colorado or really most of the mountain ranges in Colorado,” said Erin Walter, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Grand Junction. “And our short-term and long-term forecast is not promising right now.”
She said that “pretty benign weather” is in the forecast through this week and possibly the weekend. Weather models are offering hope for a chance of snow in the Rockies heading into next week, but those models aren’t consistent, and right now it doesn’t look like the weather change will bring a big storm that would dump a lot of snow over the mountains, Walter said.
Most of western Colorado has had above-normal daytime temperatures, from 5 to 15 degrees above normal, she said.
Forecasts call for highs in the upper 50s in the Grand Valley heading into the weekend. She said overnight lows could creep up in coming days, but clear skies are generally resulting in lows falling pretty quickly each night to below-freezing temperatures.
The non-wintry conditions have been posing challenges for Colorado ski areas, which generally have been either struggling to open or opening with limited terrain.
Recent colder overnight temperatures allowed Powderhorn Mountain Resort to begin top-to-bottom snowmaking operations in hopes of getting some terrain open sometime in early December.
Most of Colorado is in moderate or severe drought, with Mesa County experiencing mostly moderate drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Long-term drought conditions have caused havoc for water storage in the Colorado River Basin. The basin’s largest reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead, are at their lowest levels since filling.
That’s raising concerns about possible future impacts on hydropower generation and the ability of Upper Basin states, including Colorado, to meet interstate compact obligations governing how the river’s water is divvied up with Lower Basin states.
The federal Bureau of Reclamation this year drew down water levels from upstream reservoirs including Blue Mesa Reservoir west of Gunnison to bolster water levels in Lake Powell. Between that drawdown and other impacts of drought, by late October, Blue Mesa was only 26% full.
Walter said more precipitation is needed for everything from helping fill reservoirs in the spring to supporting recreation in the mountains.
“It would be nice for some snow (to arrive) but, unfortunately, the next two weeks it’s looking pretty grim,” she said.
The federal Climate Prediction Center is forecasting equal chances of below- or above-average precipitation in Colorado in December.
Seasonally, it shows those equal chances continuing through February for the northern part of the state, but chances leaning toward below-average precipitation in southern Colorado.
That would be consistent with the current La Niña climate pattern, which is correlated with cooler surface-water temperatures in the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, and tends to bring more winter moisture to the north of Colorado and less moisture to the southwestern United States.
The Climate Prediction Center is showing above-average chances for above-normal temperatures in the state both through December, and seasonally through February.
Colorado’s seasonal snowpack accumulations typically ramp up to a peak in early April before spring runoff season arrives.