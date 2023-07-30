Nick Hampe holds a smokejumper helmet while sitting at the front of a firefighting aircraft at the Grand Junction Regional Airport on Tuesday. Jumpers sit on the right side of the plane in their full protective suits while firefighting equipment and basic needs like food and water are stored adjacent, making full use of all the space on the compact fixed-winged aircraft. The more compact an airplane, the more maneuverable it is in the air and in firefighting operations. BELOW: Smokejumper helmets are caged like a hockey goaltender’s mask to allow enough visibility and limit fogging of a visor, while also blocking tree limbs and brush from getting in the eyes and faces of firefighters. Some smokejumpers also use hockey pads to provide extra cushioning under their jumpsuit, while others make use of motocross gear like chest plates for extra protection.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
