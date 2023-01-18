The state’s snowpack is approaching 30% higher than normal heading into the heart of winter, buoying hopes for a decent spring runoff season but also prompting words of caution not to get hopes up too high too soon.
The snowpack was at 128% of median for Colorado as of Tuesday, the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service said. The state picked up more snow in a storm that continued on Tuesday, and it has been benefiting from what meteorologists refer to as atmospheric rivers of moisture that have been hitting the West Coast and carrying moisture inland.
“The big story at the moment is the abundance of snow, not the lack of snow, across a large swath of the West,” the multi-agency National Integrated Drought Information System said in an update last week.
Moisture that has caused flooding on the West Coast also has resulted in record-high snow-water equivalent at some locations in the Sierra Nevada mountains, with levels two or three times normal for much of the region.
In the case of Colorado, the NRCS said in its Jan. 1 Water Supply Outlook Report that December “brought very substantial precipitation to northern and western Colorado,” and major basins in the state other than the Rio Grande and Arkansas basins received between 157% and 184% of normal moisture for that month.
As of Tuesday, snowpack in major basins in the state ranged from 79% of normal in the Arkansas basin to 152% in the combined Yampa/White basins. The Upper Colorado River Basin in Colorado stood at 131% of normal, and the Gunnison River Basin, at 144%. On Grand Mesa, the NRCS showed snowpack accumulations of 142% of normal at Mesa Lakes and 192% at Park Reservoir.
As of Jan. 1, statewide, 33 NRCS snow measurement stations ranked in the top five all-time for greatest snowpack this time of year, with five sites ranking first. But three sites, all in the Sangre de Cristo and northeastern San Juan Mountains, ranked second-lowest in snowpack for that date.
The NRCS in its Jan. 1 report is projecting based on current conditions that April-July seasonal runoff volume in Colorado could come in at 107% of median
. Runoff in the Colorado River headwaters and Gunnison River basin currently is forecasted to be 107% and 111% of median, respectively. The NRCS noted that the forecast doesn’t account for significant storms that have hit many parts of the state this month.
“While there are still several months of snow accumulation season to come, for most of the state this is certainly an encouraging place to be in early January from a water supply standpoint,” Karl Wetlaufer, an NRCS hydrologist, said in a news release.
Reservoir storage in the state at the start of the month was 87% of normal for this time of year statewide, but was just 64% in the Gunnison basin compared to 101% in the Colorado River headwaters.
“Although it is very early in the water year (which started Oct. 1), continued precipitation and weather trends may sustain a strong snowpack to provide higher runoff than previous years and relieve some of the reservoir deficits,” the NRCS said in its monthly water supply report.
In a memo to the Colorado River District board for its meeting this week, district staff used more cautionary language in describing where the water-supply outlook currently stands.
“Runoff forecasts at this time of year are to be taken with a grain of salt,” the memo said.
The district noted in a news release previewing the meeting that last year snowpack in the Colorado River headwaters was 133% of average around now, but an exceptionally dry period followed, resulting in a headwaters seasonal snowpack of less than 90%. That dry spell and early, warm spring temperatures yielded average flows to rivers in the basin of only about 60% of normal, the district said.
While in recent years dry soils have soaked up significant amounts of Colorado’s snowmelt before it could reach streams, Wetlaufer noted that thanks to ample summer rain last year, soil moisture is higher in the state this year.
“This has the potential to substantially improve the efficiency of snowmelt transitioning to observed streamflow compared to previous years,” he said.
The river district said that the Bureau of Reclamation in December predicted that Blue Mesa Reservoir would fill to only about 60% of its active capacity by July under average inflow conditions. The bureau and Colorado Basin River Forecast Center are currently projecting that April-July inflows into Lake Powell will be about 79% of the average for the last 30 years, and there remains concern that Lake Powell could end this water year at or below the elevation identified as necessary to protect hydropower generation at the Glen Canyon Dam, the district noted.
Lake Powell is currently at its lowest elevation since it began filling following decades of long-term drought exacerbated by climate change.
The National Weather Service in Grand Junction on Tuesday morning said it had received reported 24-hour snowfall totals from the latest storm totaling as high as three feet around Wolf Creek Pass, 18 inches at Coal Bank Pass and 13 inches in the Crested Butte area.
The Colorado Department of Transportation closed U.S. Highway 550 over Coal Bank, Molas and Red Mountain passes between the Purgatory ski resort and Ouray on Tuesday due to weather and avalanche concerns, and didn’t know as of mid-afternoon when the corridor would reopen. U.S. Highway 160 over Wolf Creek Pass was to close this morning for winter maintenance operations.
Powderhorn Mountain Resort on Tuesday was reporting 15 inches of new snow over the previous 48 hours. Purgatory Resort said Tuesday that with 10 inches of snow overnight, its total for January was up to 78 inches, one of its snowiest Januaries in recent memory.
Regional snowfall rates were expected to lessen by this morning, the weather service said. Another system that is expected to move through Thursday evening into Friday is forecasted to bring a few inches of snow to the San Juan mountains and adjacent valleys.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center had an avalanche warning in place for the Grand Mesa Tuesday due to instability from the new snow. It also issued warnings for mountains in southwest Colorado.
The federal Climate Prediction Center’s latest seasonal outlook suggests that the weather through March overall could be drier than normal in Colorado except in the northwest part of the state, where there are equal chances of drier or wetter conditions.
It forecasts equal chances of warmer or colder temperatures in the state over that time, except in the far-southwest corner, where the odds favor above-normal temperatures.