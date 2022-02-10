Weeks of drier weather in the region after welcome extended snowstorms around the holidays are renewing anxiety about what this year’s spring runoff volumes will be and what that will mean for refilling reservoirs.
Statewide snowpack was at 98% of median Wednesday, the Natural Resources Conservation Service reported. That’s down from 128% less than a month ago.
However, it bears noting that, as Dave Kanzer, the Colorado River District’s director of science and interstate matters, told the district board at a meeting in Grand Junction Tuesday, what is considered average for snowpack has shifted, as it’s now based on a new 30-year statistical period. That new period runs from 1991-2020, dropping the wetter 1980s and adding the drier decade ending in 2020. That means today’s normal snowpack isn’t what it used to be, and 98% of normal now would be a lower percentage if compared with the previous statistical period.
“We are comparing to a drier average so things look better,” Kanzer said.
Current snowpack levels range from 109% of normal in the Gunnison River Basin to 87% in the Upper Rio Grande Basin. The Upper Colorado River Basin’s snowpack is at 104% of median.
The Gunnison and Upper Colorado River amounts are respectively down from 146% and 131% of normal less than a month ago.
Megan Stackhouse, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, said a high-pressure system dominating the western United States has mostly kept storm systems out of the region recently, other than a few light storms that brushed the Continental Divide.
“That high is going to stay in control through the rest of this week and through the weekend,” she said.
She said a storm system is looking like it will drop into the region in the early to middle part of next week, but when it will arrive and where it will track is still unclear. She said there’s still plenty of snowpack accumulation season to go, and the area just needs to get in the storm track. She’s hoping more storms will follow the one in the forecast next week.
“Usually once we get the high (pressure system) out of the way we’re able to get a more favorable storm track, but we’ve got to get it out of the way first,” she said.
The region has seen a dry start to the winter, the bountiful moisture arriving in late December and now another dry spell. Kanzer described it as “weather whiplash” in his comments to the river district board.
“We’re kind of back where we started and it’s not the best place to be,” he said.
Colorado and other Colorado River Basin states could use an above-average snowpack season to help the basin recover from prolonged drought that is severely taxing reservoirs. Lake Powell is at a record low since it was first filled. Kanzer said it’s at just 26% of active capacity. That’s a reference to capacity not including non-operational, “dead storage” in a reservoir.
Blue Mesa Reservoir west of Gunnison is at about 29% of live capacity, also a record low. Its storage level has been hurt not just by drought but by the release by the Bureau of Reclamation last year of 36,000 acre-feet from the reservoir to help shore up the reservoir level at Powell, where there is growing concern that the water could fall too low to be able to continue generating hydroelectricity with its turbines.
The latest forecast by the federal Colorado Basin River Forecast Center calls for seasonal snowpack runoff inflows into Blue Mesa Reservoir this year to be 92% of normal. Kanzer said the reservoir isn’t projected to fill this year. The latest April-July inflows into Powell are now expected to be 5 million acre feet, or 78% of average, down 20% from a month ago.
Under operating guidelines pertaining to Powell, the Bureau of Reclamation plans to release 7.48 million acre feet from Powell during the 2022 water year, which ends Sept. 30.
Kanzer said the Bureau of Reclamation is reducing releases from Powell from January to April to help protect turbines and hydropower capacity at Glen Canyon Dam, but that doesn’t change the 7.48 million acre-feet to be released altogether during this water year, meaning more will be released once runoff inflows begin. The Bureau of Reclamation may again look to release more water from Blue Mesa and other upstream reservoirs to bolster Lake Powell’s levels this year if needed.
In a memo to the river district board, Kanzer wrote that, shockingly, under the minimum probable Powell inflows and outflows this year, power generation at the Glen Canyon Dam may no longer be possible after this September, absent additional actions such as more upstream reservoir releases. The most probable projection at this point is less dire, however.
Unfortunately, the federal Climate Prediction Center is showing above-average chances for above-average temperatures and below-normal precipitation through April in the Four Corners states. Kanzer said a developing cumulative water deficit involving low reservoir levels, low soil moisture and a drying, warming atmosphere makes it a challenge to recover from what some people are calling the new normal.