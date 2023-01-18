Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Snowpack buoying runoff hopes

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Karen Wilder, from left, baby Margot Pinney and her mother, Chloe Pinney walk in downtown Grand Junction on Tuesday.

The state’s snowpack is approaching 30% higher than normal heading into the heart of winter, buoying hopes for a decent spring runoff season but also prompting words of caution not to get hopes up too high too soon.

The snowpack was at 128% of median for Colorado as of Tuesday, the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service said. The state picked up more snow in a storm that continued on Tuesday, and it has been benefiting from what meteorologists refer to as atmospheric rivers of moisture that have been hitting the West Coast and carrying moisture inland.

The Blue Mesa Reservoir in the Curecanti National Recreation Area. Here is the Blue Mesa Dam and the in take for the power plant. Shot Sunday, August 14th, 2022.
Crested Butte, January 16, 2023

An error occurred