Below-average spring runoff and water supplies are looking increasingly likely this year based on the season’s latest snowpack trends.
The Colorado Basin River Forecast Center, part of the National Weather Service, says that water supply forecast volumes have fallen over the past month across most of the Colorado River Basin and Great Basin because of below-normal February precipitation.
“A near-record dry February across northern Utah, southwest Wyoming, and northwest Colorado led to large declines in the spring water supply outlook in the Green River Basin and northern Great Basin. Water supply volume declines were smaller in the Gunnison, Dolores, and San Juan basins as a result of near to slightly below normal February precipitation across southwest Colorado,” it said in its recently released forecast discussion.
Water supply forecasts based on anticipated runoff generally range from 45% to 105% of the 1991-2020 historical April-July average, the center says. The forecast for the Upper Colorado River mainstem is currently for a water supply of 70-100% of normal, and for the Gunnison River basin, 70-105%.
But other forecasted volumes include only 45-75% in the Upper Green River Basin and 60-70% in the Dolores River Basin.
For major reservoirs already hurting for water because of long-term drought, the window is shrinking this year for a major boost in snowpack averages that could help storage levels recover.
Seasonal snowpack accumulations typically peak by mid-April or so, although there have been infrequent years where big springtime storm cycles later than that have greatly improved runoff prospects.
The Colorado Basin River Forecast Center is predicting that April-July inflows into the Blue Mesa and Green Mountain reservoirs will be 88% of normal, but is forecasting lower inflows into other major reservoirs in the region, including Flaming Gorge (56%), McPhee (66%), and Lake Powell (69%). The forecasted inflow into Powell is down 9% from a month ago.
Water storage in Lake Powell is critical to Upper Colorado River Basin states meeting obligations to Lower Basin states in terms of divvying up the use of Colorado River water.
That storage is at its lowest amount since the reservoir first filled, and there’s also growing concern that the low water level may jeopardize production of hydroelectric power at Glen Canyon Dam.
Colorado’s snowpack Monday was at 95% of normal, compared to exactly 100% of normal about a month ago. The Upper Colorado River Basin in the state was 99% of normal Monday, and the Gunnison Basin led major basins statewide, at 109%, while the Yampa/White basins combined are the lowest among major basins in the state, at 85%.
Near-normal snowpack doesn’t guarantee near-normal spring runoff. Soil moisture is another factor affecting it, as dry soil soaks up water that otherwise ends up in river. The forecast center said soil moisture conditions in the fall were “improved from a year ago but remain below average across many of the major runoff producing areas. Larger than normal ... soil moisture deficits exist across much of western Colorado and are expected to negatively impact early spring runoff efficiency.”
Snowpack levels at measuring stations on Grand Mesa, a source of some local municipal and agricultural water, ranged from 106-128% of median Monday, but that’s down from levels ranging from about 160-200% of normal less than two months ago after significant storms over the holidays.
A weekend storm system helped things out in the region moisture-wise. John Kyle, data acquisition program manager for the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, said it resulted in accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in parts of the Grand Valley, 4 to 8 inches in some southern valleys and 1-2 feet of snow in mountain areas.
“So that was a good storm for us,” he said.
He said another storm system is expected on Wednesday, followed by a drier period heading into the weekend.